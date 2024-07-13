Highlights Kamara's potential move to Stade Rennais could lead to Rothwell replacing him, but conflicting reports have arisen on this matter.

Leeds face pressure to hold on to key players like Kamara, but interest from Rennes and other clubs could complicate matters.

Despite Kamara's contribution, Leeds appear prepared to find a suitable replacement if he departs, with potential financial gains in mind.

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly edging closer to a move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, with conflicting reports emerging that the Whites have already sourced his replacement in Joe Rothwell.

Kamara has only been in West Yorkshire for one season, with the fee to bring the midfielder to Leeds being confirmed by The Athletic's Phil Hay at around the £5 million mark and has proved to be a real bargain, given his experience at international level, and with Rangers in the Champions League as well.

He proved to be a successful signing during his first season with the club, starting 33 of the 37 league games he featured in. That meant that he played more minutes at the base of Leeds' midfield than any other player in the squad, with Ilia Gruev a substitute more often than not, and both Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu required in the defensive line at different stages in the season.

The sale of Gray since then may have eased any major PSR concerns, but that doesn’t mean further departures won’t follow with key players of last year still potential sales during the summer window. Kamara is thought to be one of those.

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have taken an interest in his services, as first outlined by L'Equipe. Leeds are in a strong negotiating position with Kamara - and could demand a sizeable fee for the midfielder - which could make it difficult for Rennes to get a deal over the line this summer despite their status as a top-flight side.

However, they aren't the only side interested in Kamara. Brighton and Hove Albion have spoken to Leeds about the possibility of recruiting both Willy Gnonto and Kamara in recent weeks, according to TBR Football.

Glen Kamara's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 1 0 0 Southend United (loan) 6 0 1 Colchester United (loan) 6 0 0 Dundee FC 64 0 5 Rangers FC 193 9 11 Leeds United 42 0 4 Finland 59 2 3

The latest on Glen Kamara's Leeds future

Despite claims that Leeds do not want to sell Kamara coming from BBC Sport's Adam Pope, media outlet Ouest France has stated that the player is close to agreeing personal terms with Rennes.

Rennes Sporting Director Frederic Massara has also responded to speculation surrounding the future of the 28-year-old at Leeds. He has claimed that they are hoping to agree a deal soon, but that patience might be required to help get the move over the line in this transfer window, with other options also being weighed up.

"He's a Leeds player, a good player, interesting for sure, but lots of names that perhaps haven't come out could come, and even quickly, I hope we'll finalise it soon," said Massara, via Sky Sports.

"The main thing is to look for the players who seem to us to be the best. So, rather than being in a hurry, we have to be a little patient."

TEAMtalk have since reported that Kamara has agreed terms to join the Ligue 1 club this month, with a €10million (£8.4million) fee also said to be agreed between the two clubs.

He may add vast experience at a high level, as well as technical quality and reasonable combativeness in duels to slot in at the base of midfield, but his lack of goals and outright creativity may be a concern for Leeds. The Whites moved to quickly add a different profile this week to compete with Kamara in midfield.

It was announced by Leeds on Thursday that they had secured the loan signing of Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth, and speculation from TEAMtalk has suggested that the 29-year-old is a replacement for Kamara, who is, of course, now looking more likely to leave.

However, conflicting reports have emerged as Leeds All Over report that this is not the case, with Rothwell’s arrival coming irrespective of what happens to Kamara this summer with a proposed exit to France. Kamara was a player Leeds were looking to keep this summer, but a replacement will be sought on top of Rothwell.

Glen Kamara in and Joe Rothwell out at Leeds

It’s a tough one with Kamara, as he’s quite visibly an important midfielder to this Leeds setup, and someone that shouldn’t be sold in typical circumstances. He has been a quietly excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired alongside Ampadu or Gruev as part of a double-pivot.

Kamara is a very dependable player at this level, but is still replaceable, albeit challenging. For many Leeds fans, continuity is needed in the spine of Leeds' team and Kamara adds what is needed in that sense for Leeds and Daniel Farke in 2024/25.

The good news is that it appears Leeds will source a replacement if he leaves, and the figures being banded around would represent pure PSR profit for the Whites, and it's likely that it could be banked to find a capable alternative at a lower price.