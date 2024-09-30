In bagging an assist against Fulham at the end of August, Leif Davis currently has more assists than any other player across the top four tiers of English football since joining Ipswich Town in July 2022.

Davis took his assists tally to 33 when he set up Liam Delap for the Tractor Boys' opening goal of the game against the West London club - a game which finished 1-1.

The left-back has been a revelation since signing from Leeds United, and fans of his former club will be wincing at seeing this latest statistic.

Ipswich Town revealed on their official Instagram page that Davis is leading the way with 33 assists since signing for the club in July 2022 - more than any other player in the top four tiers.

Davis joined the Tractor Boys for a reported undisclosed fee from Leeds United when the club were in League One. Considering Leeds were a Premier League outfit when the left-back was sold, his rise in English football has been remarkable.

During his first season with the Suffolk club, Davis benefited from playing in an attacking role under Kieran McKenna, either deployed as a left-back or pushed higher up the field.

The Englishman has been a constant threat for Ipswich and, during his first season with the club, he notched a career high tally of three goals and 14 assists.

Having achieved promotion during his first season with the club, Davis adapted seamlessly to life in the Championship and upped his output with two goals and 21 assists.

Although the Tractor Boys are without a win in their opening six games of the season, Davis has one assist to his name and will be looking to add to his impressive tally as the season progresses.

Leeds United are living to regret selling Leif Davis to Ipswich Town

Watching Davis' rise in English football cannot be an enjoyable experience for Leeds supporters.

When Davis was sold to Ipswich, there were two divisions between the two clubs, with Leeds in the Premier League and Ipswich in League One. Since the left-back's departure, Ipswich have only been going in one direction.

When the Englishman was at Leeds, he was in his early twenties and perhaps was not ready for the Premier League, but given his age, it could have been worth holding onto the defender.

During Leeds' 2020/21 Premier League season, Davis only featured twice, with two cameo appearances against Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

The following season, the left-back was loaned to Championship side Bournemouth, where he played sporadically throughout the season, playing a total of 573 minutes.

Leeds were clearly not convinced by Davis and sold him to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee. While they may not have been expecting the defender to hit such heights, they must surely be regretting the decision now.

With Leeds in the Championship and Davis in the Premier League, the Yorkshire club must be wishing they still had the left-back on their books as his output has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Leif Davis' career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 14 0 1 Bournemouth 15 0 1 Ipswich Town 96 5 36

The left-back's rise with Ipswich has been exceptional and with back-to-back promotions, he bagged his first Premier League assist against Fulham.

Leeds fans will be watching on with clenched fists and will be wondering what might have been if they had held onto the 24-year-old.