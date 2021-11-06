Leeds United continue to monitor crucial Nottingham Forest cog ahead of January

Leeds United are monitoring the form of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson ahead of making a potential move for him in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Johnson has been enjoying a strong season for Nottingham Forest in the Championship and he has already managed to fire home three goals and register three assists in 16 league appearances.

Steve Cooper’s arrival at the City Ground has meant that Johnson has had more chances to express himself in the final third. The Wales international has been one of the Reds’ key performers over the last few weeks as they have climbed up the table.

Johnson was linked with a potential move away from the City Ground during the summer, with Brentford believed to have been registering an interest in the attacker. However, Forest were able to keep hold of him.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Leeds sent scouts to watch Johnson in action for Forest during their recent draw at QPR with the view to potentially making a move for him.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) How many years did Viv Anderson spend at Nottingham Forest? Eight Ten Twelve Fourteen

The attacker’s current deal at Forest expires in the summer 2023, but it is believed that there has been talk over Forest trying to agree a new deal with him.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see that Johnson is starting to attract the attention of Leeds considering the level of his performances for the Reds in the Championship this season. There has been no doubt that he has stepped up to the English second tier with ease and looks a player capable of playing at a higher level.

However, Cooper will not be wanting to see the Reds sell off one of his best attacking assets so soon into his time in charge at the City Ground. That is something that in end brought his time at Swansea City to an end, and he will be expecting a greater ability to keep hold of such talents with Forest.

Johnson seems to be the sort of player that would be well suited to Leeds’ style of play under Marcelo Bielsa. The chance to work under such an excellent coach in the Premier League might be difficult for him to turn down, so Forest are going to have to work hard to keep hold of him.