Leeds United continue to court EFL star as potential summer move remains an option

Leeds United are still interested in bringing Reading starlet Michael Olise to Elland Road in the summer, with a release clause of £8 million still existing in the teenager’s contract, per Football Insider.

Olise has been an emerging star in the Championship this season, scoring five times and assisting a further 10 goals in 35 league outings (transfermarkt), and that has led to considerable interest in his signature.

According to GetReading, the clubs that wanted Olise in January included the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Leeds along with others, with a reported seven-figure release clause being of much interest.

But it was seemingly never triggered by any club and it has allowed the France youth international the opportunity to remain at the Madejski Stadium for the rest of the current campaign.

The suitors though will seemingly line-up yet again at the end of the season though, with Football Insider revealing that the apparent £8 million release clause remains in-place for the summer transfer.

And that has led to Leeds rekindling their interest in the playmaker, but they’re set to face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta’s pursuit of the 19-year-old may be made easier due to the fact that Olise’s contract expires next summer, so Reading aren’t in a strong position to keep their start talent and that’s where the Yorkshire club could pounce.

The Verdict

Leeds fans will no doubt be excited hearing that Olise is a target once again, but there will be fears from fans that the club won’t be able to offer him what some of the bigger clubs could.

But if Olise is looking for immediate first-team football then Elland Road would probably be one of the better choices, and added to that he would be playing in-front of a passionate fanbase.

You get the feeling though that he could be involved in a real summer transfer saga involving multiple different clubs due to the price he’s available for, and it could run for months on end.