Highlights Sam Byram continues to train with Leeds United and is involved in their pre-season friendly against Monaco.

Byram's past connection with Leeds and his familiarity with coach Daniel Farke may work in his favor as he searches for a new club.

Although Leeds currently may not have an immediate need for Byram, potential departures and the versatility he offers could make him a valuable signing in the future.

Sam Byram working with Leeds

The 29-year-old, who can play left-back and right-back, is currently without a club as his deal with Norwich City expired in the summer.

As he looks for a new club, it was reported that Byram was training with Leeds. There is obviously a connection with the defender and the Whites, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road and went on to make almost 150 appearances for the club.

Plus, he knows new Leeds boss Daniel Farke very well, having played under him with the Canaries, although his time at Carrow Road was impacted by injury.

It has been claimed that a contract offer to Byram seems unlikely, but the player has spent around a week with the club, and the club revealed today that he was named on the bench for the game against Monaco.

Can Sam Byram earn a deal with Leeds?

Even if it still seems unlikely, the fact Byram is involved against the French side is obviously a positive from his perspective. Leeds wouldn’t give him minutes if he had no chance of earning a deal, as it’s taking game time and that experience away from someone else, albeit only in a friendly.

So, he knows that if he does impress, both in the game and on a day-to-day basis in training, then he has a chance. It’s obviously beneficial for him that he knows Farke as well, who will be aware of his qualities as a player and a person.

Do Leeds need to sign Sam Byram?

At the moment, you’d say Leeds don’t need Byram, but there is plenty of speculation surrounding the full-backs currently at the club.

Cody Drameh could depart this summer, although it’s looking less likelier than it was, and if he did it would leave a lack of depth behind Luke Ayling. Meanwhile, left-back is a more pressing issue, as Junior Firpo will move on, so that leaves Pascal Struijk, who is a centre-back naturally, and Leo Hjelde, who also is linked with a transfer.

So, you wouldn’t expect anything imminent in terms of Byram, but if players do move on in the coming weeks, the appeal of an experienced defender who can play both full-back roles is going to grow. It means this is one to monitor, although Byram is obviously free to sign for another club in the meantime.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, you would expect a lot of business to happen involving Leeds over the coming weeks, because there really is a lot to do for Farke.

He will know that some departures are necessary to balance the books, whilst he will want to bring in his own players to help implement his style after Ethan Ampadu’s arrival.

It should be an exciting time for the Yorkshire outfit, who begin their Championship campaign with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6.