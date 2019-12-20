Leeds United continue striker search as new transfer target emerges

The January transfer window is moving closer and as such it’s no surprise that Leeds United are making the headlines.

It’s been suggested that Marcelo Bielsa’s side could be in the market for a striker with reports claiming that Arsenal are considering activating the recall clause in Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal.

The young striker has been predominantly used as a back-up to Patrick Bamford in attack – something which is a likely source of frustration for both the Gunners and the player himself.

That means that Leeds are keeping an eye on potential loan additions in the January window.

Reports have heavily linked Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster with a move to Elland Road, and it’s been suggested that he’s not the only player on Leeds’ radar.

QUIZ: Leeds United through the decade – How much do you remember about the 2016/17 season?

1 of 15 Who was appointed as Massimo Cellino's seventh head-coach in the summer? Pep Clotet Garry Monk Steve Evans Thomas Christiansen

Football Insider claim that Leeds have joined Nottingham Forest in the hunt for Che Adams.

The 23-year-old joined Southampton from Birmingham City over the summer but is yet to score in 14 appearances so far for the Saints.

The verdict

While reports have suggested that Leeds United are keen on a striker, it remains to be seen whether this link has any substance.

It remains to be seen whether a move for a striker will be needed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and given Che Adams’ Premier League level wages it may be a move that doesn’t stack up financially.

Add into that the fact that he would likely be used as a back up to Patrick Bamford means that a move is probably unlikely.