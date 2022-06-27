Leeds United considering transfer swoop for Watford man

Leeds’ hunt for a new shot-stopper might take them to the Championship and Ben Foster, as reported by Mail Online.

The Elland Road outfit just about managed to stay in the top flight last season and boss Jesse Marsch is now eyeing deals for potential goalkeepers this summer and one name that has cropped up is that of Foster.

The shot-stopper might not get much gametime with the club but he would be a solid backup if needed at the club, especially considering his years of Premier League experience.

Last season he was a regular for Watford as they struggled in the Premier League and ultimately suffered a drop back down to the second tier. He managed 26 league outings for the Hornets and conceded 49 goals along the way.

Despite that record, the 39-year-old still ranked among some of the best in the league for his goal-kicking ability and also for his penalty save percentage, sitting in the 95th and 75th percentile for each respectively.

Now, with the player set to leave Watford at the end of his current deal, he might not have long to wait for a new club this summer. Rather than having to weigh up his options and potentially drop down to the Championship with his former club, he could be afforded the chance to stay in the Premier League with Leeds.

Even if it means he isn’t their number one, Foster would likely leap at the chance to pass his experience onto the group and to be called upon in the top flight when needed.

The Verdict

Ben Foster is not the player that he once was and he is also coming towards the end of his career but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a useful option.

There would likely be plenty of Championship sides willing to give him a go in the second tier and there would be even more who would happily have him as a back-up shot-stopper at their club too. Now, with Leeds offering this opportunity, it could be the best move for the player.

He won’t be staying at Watford, so a new club is definitely on the cards. The Hornets are clearly looking elsewhere when it comes to who will be inbetween the sticks for the side when the new season starts and it isn’t going to be Foster.

Instead, he could stay in the Premier League and even if he spends the vast majority of the campaign on the bench, it would still be a very good move for the 39-year-old – and could benefit the Elland Road side too, as he is able to guide some of the younger goalkeepers at the club.