Leeds United are monitoring PEC Zwolle left-sided defender Anselmo Garcia as they look to strengthen their options at the back in the summer window.

There are doubts about the future of Junior Firpo, with Real Betis thought to be keen on their former player, and he is the only natural senior left-back on the books at Elland Road, even if Max Wober could fill in.

Therefore, the Whites could need reinforcements in that position, and Football Insider has revealed that Garcia is a target for the Championship side.

Leeds United interested in PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo Garcia

They claim that ‘early contact’ has been made between the clubs, with recruitment figures at Leeds having seemingly identified Garcia as a player who could make the move to England.

The update adds that the Yorkshire outfit are open to selling Firpo, in which case they will have to step up their hunt for a left-back, and they believe Garcia is someone who could fill the gap.

It’s said that Garcia is viewed as a player who would offer more defensive solidity than Firpo, with the 21-year-old also capable of playing at centre-back. Plus, standing at 6ft 2, he would cope with the physical demands that come with the Championship.

There has been no talk of what sort of fee would be required, but Garcia does have two years to run on his contract with the Eredivisie side, so they would be under no pressure to cash in.

Anselmo Garcia’s career so far

It’s fair to say that Garcia has had an eventful career so far, even if he is just starting out.

The youngster came through the ranks at local club Real Betis, but he decided to make the move to Wolfsburg as a teenager, but his professional debut came out on loan in the Netherlands with NAC Breda, where he spent the 2022/23 season.

A permanent switch to PEC Zwolle followed, and Garcia was a regular as the side secured a mid-table finish in the top-flight.

Anselmo Garcia's 23/24 Eredivisie Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 31 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 2 Intereceptions per game 1.2 Tackles per game 2.4 Balls recovered per game 3.6

At international level, Garcia’s mother is Irish, and he has pulled on the green jersey at various age groups, including the U21 side.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Garcia would fit the profile for the type of player that Leeds should be looking to buy, as he is a youngster who has played in a top division, and he crucially has the ability to get better and to become a mainstay in the team.

There would be doubts over whether he is good enough to play in the Championship right now, so if Firpo did depart, there may need to be an experienced figure to join as well, but Garcia would back himself to force his way into the XI.

In the bigger picture, there has been a lot of activity already involving Leeds, which was to be expected after they failed to win promotion.

They will still be vulnerable to losing some star men, notably Crysensio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, but any departures could trigger more new faces through the door.

On the whole, Daniel Farke will be pleased with his squad at the moment, as the countdown begins to the opening game at home to Portsmouth on August 10.