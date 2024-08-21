Highlights Leeds United are targeting Freiburg winger Roland Sallai as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Leeds United are monitoring Freiburg winger Roland Sallai as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Whites are on the lookout for new options in the final third after losing influential duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, although their high-profile sales have brought in around £65m, so there should be money to spend.

And, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has revealed that Sallai has emerged as a target, as he shared an update in his newsletter.

He explained how the Hungarian international is a player the club likes, and he is firmly among the ‘list’ of players that the recruitment team are drawing up as they look to get a few deals done.

Roland Sallai’s career so far

This would be a good signing for Leeds, as Sallai has a very good pedigree, and he has spent the past six years featuring regularly in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, so to convince him to drop to the Championship would be a coup.

Sallai’s professional career started in his home country with Puskas Akademia, and his form caught the eye of Serie A outfit Palermo, who signed the winger on loan.

His next permanent move would be to Cyprus though, as Sallai linked up with APOEL, where he impressed enough in just one season to earn a move to Freiburg.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the side over the years, which has been a very successful period for Freiburg as they’ve managed to play in Europe.

Roland Sallai's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Puskas AFC 49 3 6 Palermo (loan) 22 1 - APOEL 42 10 6 Freiburg 161 27 23 Hungary 52 13 9

As well as shining in Germany, Sallai is a key figure in the national team, and he has scored 13 goals in 52 caps for Hungary.

That includes scoring twice for his country as they hammered England 4-0 at Molineux in 2022, and he started all three games for Hungary in Euro 2024.

Roland Sallai could flourish at Leeds United

Clearly, Leeds need to identify proven quality as they’re trying to replace two outstanding individuals in Summerville and Rutter, so it’s not a case of going out and signing anyone.

You’d have to say that Sallai would be a good fit, as he has a lot of high-level experience, and his style of play should be suited to what Daniel Farke wants.

Sallai is a powerful winger, and his record suggests he would offer a big goal threat, which is what the Yorkshire side need.

The update revealed that Sallai is entering the final year of his contract with Freiburg, so he is also a realistic option, as they will surely want to cash in as opposed to losing him on a free transfer in 12 months.

Leeds United’s transfer plans

It promises to be a hectic final nine days of the window at Elland Road, with Farke looking to strengthen his squad considerably in that time.

As well as a winger, he will want another forward, a left-back and a central midfielder, and there is pressure on the board to deliver.

Leeds knew they could lose a player or two after they failed to win promotion, but the squad isn’t in the shape the fans would’ve wanted at this stage of the season, and it’s backed up by the fact they’re yet to win.

Farke’s men are back in action on Friday night when they travel to take on Sheffield Wednesday.