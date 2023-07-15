Leeds United have taken former player Sam Byram on trial as they weigh up whether to sign the full-back on a free transfer.

Leeds interested in Sam Byram

The 29-year-old will be well-known to Whites’ supporters, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham.

However, it’s fair to say that Byram’s career didn’t really take off as many expected, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich.

With his deal at Carrow Road expiring in the summer, it was always likely that he would move on, and that proved to be the case, as Byram was released as part of a big clear-out by the Canaries.

Now, the defender is on the lookout for his next club, and Football Insider has revealed that Leeds are taking an interest in Byram.

They state that he has returned to the Yorkshire outfit on trial, with a view to him competing for the left-back role if he impresses enough to earn a contract.

Would Sam Byram be a good signing for Leeds?

Given his lack of game time over the years, you can’t imagine that Leeds fans will be too excited by the prospect of Bryam returning to Elland Road.

However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be a good signing. Firstly, he is someone who can play in both full-back roles, so that versatility can help, and there’s no doubt they need more cover down the left flank especially.

He also has a connection to Leeds, having come through the academy, so it would mean a lot to him to pull on the shirt again.

Crucially, he is also a player that new boss Daniel Farke knows, as he worked with him for a few years at Norwich. The fact he is ready to bring Byram on trial means he values him as a player and a character, which is important.

When you factor in that Byram is available on a free transfer, it’s the sort of transfer that is low-risk for Leeds, and it could turn out to be smart business.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

There’s a lot of work to do for Farke over the next few weeks, and it has been claimed that he wants up to six new recruits to improve the squad.

Of course, there will be departures too, which was inevitable after relegation, as the club needs to balance the books.

Left-back has been a problem position for a while now for Leeds, and whether Byram is the long-term answer is certainly up for debate. However, he should provide a useful squad option, and he has Championship experience that could help the group.

So, it will be interesting to see if he does seal a return to Elland Road, and it will be down to the player to impress over the coming week.

Leeds begin their Championship season against Cardiff on August 5.