Leeds United considering swoop for Coventry City star

Leeds United are looking to make some improvements to their squad now that they have kept their place in the Premier League – and one name that has been thrown into the mix is Gus Hamer, as reported by Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old has arguably been one of Coventry’s best players since his move to the club and has continued to go from strength-to-strength in the last two seasons.

He’s been part of the reason as to why the Sky Blues have had such success in the Championship too. With 39 appearances, three goals and a superb ten assists in the division this campaign, his side soared towards the play-off spots and were unlucky to only finish in 12th.

The midfielder though has proven he can be one of the very best in his position in the league – and with the player proving that his debut campaign in the Football League was no fluke, there are plenty of teams now queuing up to sign him this summer.

One of the latest teams to register an interest in his services is Leeds, who might not have had the luxury of having Hamer as a target if they had been relegated. Instead though, the Elland Road outfit were able to stay in the Premier League and can now plan to build a squad capable of pushing them on again.

Hamer is a midfielder who could certainly boost the side in the centre of the field – and whilst Coventry won’t be too keen to let him leave, if a big enough offer comes in then they could be tempted into doing business.

The Verdict

Gus Hamer has been nothing short of excellent since his move over to the Championship and he just seems to be getting better and better.

There may have been some naysayers who believed his debut campaign in England might merely have been a flash in the pan but with the Sky Blues this campaign, he has bettered his totals from last season. With 13 goal contributions this time around compared to just eight the season before, he is definitely getting better.

There were plenty of interested teams before he had this campaign and now the interest is high again. Leeds would be a good move for the player as it would give him regular gametime at a top level and would let him test himself against some of the best players in England. If he could help them push on too, then he could become a club hero.

It won’t be easy to convince Coventry to let go of the player though, with Mark Robins understandably desperate to keep him. A big bid though would certainly get the Sky Blues’ boss thinking about a potential deal.