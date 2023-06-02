Leeds United could decide to keep Adam Forshaw, as they consider offering him a fresh deal as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Will Leeds keep Adam Forshaw?

With Forshaw’s contract at Elland Road expiring this summer, it was expected that the midfielder would move on. A combination of injury issues and alternative options mean he has not featured as much as he would’ve liked over the years, so an exit felt inevitable.

However, the 31-year-old did come into the XI during the run-in, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the Whites in the top-flight, he was one of few to emerge with credit during the final few weeks.

And, it appears as though that has prompted a re-think among the key figures at Leeds, as Football Insider claim he could now be set to stay.

They claim the hierarchy are ‘coming around the idea of handing him a renewal’, although that could just be triggering the one-year option that the club has.

It adds that there is a feeling Forshaw’s experience and know-how of the Championship could be vital for a Leeds squad that will be expected to win promotion next season.

The former Middlesbrough man was part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad that reached the play-offs in 2019 and then won promotion a year later, although he barely featured during the title win due to injury issues.

Forshaw made 12 appearances for Leeds this season, with the majority coming during the final part of the season.

This is a risky decision from Leeds

You can understand why Leeds want to keep Forshaw because, as mentioned, he adds experience to the squad, and he has been there and done it at Championship level. So, a short-term extension, such as a year or two, would make sense, if the player agrees to it.

However, there are still major risks attached to this. Firstly, whilst you have sympathy for Forshaw, you can’t ignore his injury record, and it should make the hierarchy think twice.

More importantly though, Leeds don’t have a director of football or a head coach right now, so who is making this decision? It should be down to football people to decide on the squad, and if a new manager comes in and doesn’t want the midfielder, it’s a waste of resources. So, they need to address those two key positions at the club quickly, and those individuals should be the ones deciding whether Forshaw stays at Elland Road.