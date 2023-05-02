This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are "seriously impressed" by Tomasson and have a "growing interest", believing he could potentially be the next Marcelo Bielsa due to his style of play.

Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park in June and has led the club to ninth in the Championship table, two points from the play-off places, with a decisive game against Millwall at The Den on Monday to determine whether they make the top six.

The Whites are likely to be on the hunt for a new manager this summer, with Sam Allardyce reportedly set to replace Javi Gracia on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Gracia was only appointed in February, but he has won just three of his 12 games in charge in all competitions, leaving the club outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with four games remaining.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move for Tomasson to Elland Road...

James Reeves

It is understandable why Tomasson is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Dane has done an outstanding job at Ewood Park to keep Rovers in play-off contention, despite working with an inexperienced squad and receiving little backing in the transfer market.

However, his side have lost 17 games this season and there have been question marks over their mentality, with an inability to respond to going behind and an eight-game winless run at a crucial time of the season when the pressure is increasing, albeit the youthfulness of his squad is a big reason for that inconsistency.

It does raise some doubts about whether Tomasson is ready to make the move to the Premier League right now, while Leeds are not the most appealing proposition at this point with the club in turmoil both on and off the field.

Tomasson seems destined for big things as a manager, but it makes sense to stay with Rovers to continue his project and development as a manager before making the step up.

Brett Worthington

Dahl Tomasson has taken to life as a manager in the Championship very well.

He has this Blackburn side playing very decent football and has gelled a side together that is mixed with youth and experience.

However, you wonder if this could be a step too soon in his English managerial career. He seems to be building something good at Ewood Park, and if they weren’t to get promoted this season, you would expect the club to be in and around the play-offs again next season.

At Leeds, it would be a very different type of pressure, and considering the turmoil that the club is going through now, it looks like it is a job not many managers would want, whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Tomasson has achieved a relative amount of success at Blackburn this season, it is hardly a surprise that he has been linked with Leeds.

The Whites will need to find a long-term successor for Javi Gracia following the Spaniard’s extremely disappointing spell in charge of the club.

Tomasson could fit the bill for Leeds, especially if the Premier League outfit suffer relegation to the Championship as he has gained some much-needed experience of working at this level during the current term.

Having guided Blackburn to a respectable total of 19 wins in the second-tier this season, the 46-year-old will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Leeds’ players if the opportunity presents itself.