Leeds United are in desperate need of adding both numbers and experience to their squad in the final weeks of this summer transfer window, and they have made an enquiry for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, as per TEAMTalk.

Shelvey, who now plays for Nottingham Forest after moving from Newcastle United only in January has been considered as an option to bolster Daniel Farke's midfield after a number of high-profile departures in that area of the squad following relegation from the Premier League, such as Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca and most recently Tyler Adams, who's anticipated departure back to the top flight was confirmed this weekend, as the American joined Bournemouth for a fee in excess of £20m.

Shelvey follows on from Farke's former Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean as a potential candidate to add knowhow and proven quality to a midfield extremely short on numbers due to the departures, and other mitigating factors such as refusals to play and an injury crisis.

This crisis led to just seven substitutes being named in their most recent Championship outing - a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Friday - which included two goalkeepers and a whole host of youngsters yet to taste regular experiences of first team football.

Farke has also deployed youngster Archie Gray in the middle of the park for all three second tier fixtures so far, and whilst Gray has earned plaudits for his efforts, it shows Leeds still have a long way to go between now and September 1st if Farke has a squad capable of achieving an instant return to the Premier League at his disposal.

Forest open to Shelvey offers

Shelvey was brought in by Steve Cooper in January, adding to their well-documented influx of new signings following the Reds' promotion in 2022.

TeamTalk report that Forest are open to offers for the experienced midfielder, who has made 434 appearances in English football for the likes of Liverpool, Swansea City and Newcastle United as a once established top flight player.

Shelvey has also scored 49 career goals since making his debut for Charlton Athletic in the latter stages of the 2007/08 season.

Only eight of those appearances have come from his time at the City Ground, where he played a bit-part in aiding Forest's eventual survival with one game to spare.

"No Ill feeling" - Cooper stance on situation

However, Cooper is looking to sacrifice a number of players in a bid to trim down a bloated squad, with Shelvey being one of those. The 31-year-old also hasn't featured in a matchday squad under the Welshman since a 65- minute cameo in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

This absence was reportedly down to a falling out between himself and Cooper prior to a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool, but the Forest boss stated there was no ill feeling between the two following the incident.

"There is no ill feeling in any way, shape or form, regardless of what may or may not have been said. We need everyone to stick together and get behind everybody and that's what we're doing."

Shelvey hasn't featured in Forest's opening two fixtures this season, allowing Leeds to explore the possibility of a deal.