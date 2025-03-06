Leeds United are looking to bring in Samir Arabi as they consider restructuring off the field if CEO Angus Kinnear departs.

There are major doubts about the future of Kinnear, with recent reports claiming that he is expected to join Everton in the summer as they prepare for life in their new stadium.

That would leave Leeds in a position where they need to replace a key figure at the club, with Kinnear having a real influence at Elland Road over recent years.

Leeds United lining up move for ex-Arminia Bielefeld sporting director Samir Arabi

And, according to Sky Germany, Arabi is on Leeds’ radar, with the 45-year-old seen as someone who can help Daniel Farke when it comes to transfers.

Arabi spent 12 years with Arminia Bielefeld from 2011 as their director of football, and then the sporting director.

During that period, there were many highs and lows for the club, as they dropped to the third division before reaching the Bundesliga, although successive relegations mean Arminia Bielefeld are back in the third tier now.

The update states that if Arabi did join, it would give Farke more influence, as he will be seen as someone who will help the manager when it comes to identifying talent.

As well as that, it’s noted that Leeds have utilised the German market effectively in recent windows, with the signing of Ao Tanaka in the summer from Fortuna Düsseldorf a standout bit of business.

So, if Arabi arrives, it’s presumed that the Whites could continue to tap into that moving forward.

Leeds United need to get recruitment right if they secure Premier League return

The importance of recruitment is obvious in the modern game, and it has been highlighted in the Premier League in recent years.

Despite spending decent sums, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton are currently in the bottom three, and that follows the three promoted sides suffering relegation last season.

Therefore, there is little room for error when sides win promotion, and there will be pressure on Leeds to spend the money that is available very well.

In that sense, it’s understandable that they will bring someone who has knowledge of the European market, and it appears if Arabi did join, Farke would have a more powerful voice.

Championship Table (as of 6/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 35 35 71 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Whilst you want to support the manager, that does bring risk if Farke did depart, but those at the top of the club will have considered all options.

This is one to monitor, even if the only focus for Leeds right now is ensuring they secure a top two finish this season.