Leeds United considering letting player join Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town

Leeds United are considering letting Robbie Gotts join Huddersfield Town on loan this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (26/07, page 63).

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to strengthen his squad as the Whites look to cement their place back in the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

Bielsa showed his faith in a host of young players this season, with the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk featuring under the Argentine having thrived under Carlos Corberan’s guidance for the Under-23s.

Corberan has recently left Elland Road to become the new head coach of Huddersfield Town, though, and naturally, the Spaniard will look to take some of Leeds’ youngsters on loan ahead of next season.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Leeds are weighing up the option of letting Robbie Gotts join the Terriers on loan, with the 20-year-old finding game time hard to come by this season.

The versatile midfielder, who can also operate at right-back, has made two appearances for Leeds this season, featuring in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Cardiff City.

Bielsa has previously admitted that he has felt ‘guilty’ about leaving Gotts out of the side and not giving him regular game time, so there could be scope for the youngster to leave on loan this summer.

The Verdict

Gotts is a talented player who hasn’t quite been able to break into Bielsa’s side just yet.

This feels like a no-brainer to join Huddersfield on loan though, as he isn’t going to play in the Premier League next season and he’d be playing under a coach he knows very well.

You’d expect a few Leeds youngsters to join Corberan next season, but only if it’s right for the players’ development and career going forward.