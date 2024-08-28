Key Takeaways Leeds United are keen on Ajax left-back Owen Wijndal.

The 11-cap Dutch international will be allowed to leave the Amsterdam giants after falling out of favour.

A deal won't be straightforward for Leeds, as Werder Bremen and Galatasaray are also interested in the player.

Leeds United are among the clubs keen on Ajax left-back Owen Wijndal, with the Dutch giants ready to let him leave ahead of the deadline.

It’s no secret that Daniel Farke wants more competition for the left-back role, as Junior Firpo is the only natural senior option at the club.

And, according to Dutch media outlet ad.nl, the Whites are targeting Wijndal ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward, as whilst Ajax are happy to let the player go, both Werder Bremen and Galatasaray are credited with an interest in Wijndal, and they will be able to offer him top-flight football.

The update states a fee worth ‘several millions’ would be required to prise Wijndal away, even though he is no longer in the plans of the Amsterdam outfit.

Owen Wijndal’s career so far

The 24-year-old would arrive with a good pedigree if he did make the move to Elland Road, as he had been viewed as a very exciting talent in Dutch football just a matter of years ago.

Wijndal came through the ranks at AZ, and he would go on to play almost 150 times for their first-team after making the step up from the reserve side.

His form caught the eye of the national team, and Wijndal has won 11 caps for the Netherlands, although the last of those came back in 2021.

Owen Wijndal's Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists AZ 143 4 27 Ajax 32 - 6 Antwerp 40 1 - Netherlands 11 - 3

Wijndal’s rise convinced Ajax to bring the defender to the capital in 2022, but it’s a move that hasn’t worked out, as he endured a tough first season with the club before spending the previous campaign on loan at Antwerp.

A change in management ahead of this season hasn’t helped Wijndal, who suffered an injury during a pre-season game which also didn’t improve his chances of making the team under Francesco Farioli.

So, another switch is on the cards, and it could be just what Wijndal needs as he looks to get his career back on track.

Leeds United need left-back cover

In many ways, this would appear to be a smart signing for Leeds if they could pull it off.

Wijndal is clearly talented, but he has lost his way the past two years, so they could give him the opportunity to play in the Championship, where he should be a top player, which will allow him to rebuild his confidence and find his form.

Furthermore, his attacking instincts should be well served in Farke’s side, and he has the technical ability to deliver on what the manager wants from his left-back.

But, in Firpo, Leeds already have a good, attacking left-back, and you would probably be in a position where Wijndal and the ex-Barcelona man expect to play week in, week out, which could present Farke with a few problems as he tries to manage the squad.

Leeds United summer plans

It has been a hectic summer for Leeds, and the club have suffered by losing three huge players in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Failure to win promotion last season was always going to have consequences, but Leeds fans wouldn’t have expected to lose such an important trio.

To their credit, the board has gone out and got some good replacements in, and they head into the final days of the window needing a few tweaks, rather than looking on in a desperate situation.

A left-back and midfielder to beef up the squad would leave Leeds in a brilliant position, and another forward would arguably make it as good a window as they could’ve hoped considering who they lost.

It appears work is being done on that front, so it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come 11pm on Friday night.