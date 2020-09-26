Leeds United considering late move for Championship ace

Leeds United are considering making a move for Norwich City attacker Todd Cantwell as they look to add some extra firepower to their squad, according to the Football Insider.

Cantwell has been involved in Norwich’s starting line-up at the start of the season, despite the attacking midfielder having plenty of admirers following what was an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League last term, where he registered six goals and two assists in 37 appearances.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal with the Canaries last term meaning he is contracted to the club until 2022, but with Norwich having already seen Jamal Lewis leave the club for Newcastle United, the England under-21 international might prove to be another player who they miss out on keeping hold of.

Quiz: Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons? Yes No

It is thought that Leeds are looking to add both an attacking midfielder and a number eight to their squad before the window closes, and that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are considering making a bid to test Norwich’s resolve to keep hold of Cantwell.

Leeds are said to have watched the 22-year-old’s performances in English football’s top-flight with interest last term.

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Norwich were Cantwell to leave the club before the window closes, and it had just started to seem like the Canaries might be able to hold onto him for another year with Premier League interest not having been concrete as of yet this window.

Cantwell showed his class last season and it was difficult to see Norwich keeping hold of him after his performances in the top-flight last term. The signing of Kieran Dowell would somewhat fill a void left behind by the attacking midfielder’s departure, but he would be a loss for Daniel Farke’s side.

For Leeds, Cantwell could be a very good addition, with the 22-year-old possessing plenty of energy and the ability to press from the front which is what Bielsa demands from his players, while he also showed just how good he can be in the final third in the top-flight last season.