Leeds United remain in talks with Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw over new deals despite revealing that the pair had been released.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s set to be a hectic period for the Whites, as they prepare for life back in the Championship. The club have already announced a takeover from the 49ers has been agreed, and they will be tasked with appointing a new head coach as a priority.

Then, there will be a focus on reshaping the squad, and work began on that as the Yorkshire side shared their released list.

Both Robles and Forshaw were included on that, meaning the duo will be departing when their deals at Elland Road run out in the coming weeks.

However, the club did state the keeper and the midfielder would be ‘invited back for pre-season’, indicating that they could still earn a new deal once the new boss comes in.

And, following on from that, Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has confirmed that the duo are in discussions with the club over agreeing fresh contracts.

“Leeds United in talks with Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles over new deals, despite the announcement earlier that they would be released when their current contracts expire.”

Both Robles, 32, and Forshaw, 31, are free to speak to other clubs now their deals are running down, and it has already been claimed that Everton are keen on the keeper.

Spaniard Robles spent most of the season behind Illan Meslier before starting the final four games under Sam Allardyce, whilst Forshaw made just 12 appearances after an injury-hit campaign.

Will Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw leave Leeds?

You can understand why Leeds are looking to keep Robles and Forshaw in the Championship, because they are experienced players who would add vital depth to the squad. Plus, they are already part of the group, so it’s not like they would need time to settle in.

This approach from Leeds does make sense, but it ultimately shows the issues of not having a head coach in place or a director of football. These are the figures that should be making decisions on players, and the fact the club doesn't have people in these roles is becoming a problem.

So, they need to get this sorted quickly, and it will be interesting to see what Robles and Forshaw decide to do, as they obviously have full control now as they weigh up their options.