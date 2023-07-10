Leeds United are interested in RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen as they look to back Daniel Farke in the transfer market this summer.

Who is Yussuf Poulsen?

The 29-year-old is a name that many fans will know, as he has played a key role for the German side over the years, whilst he has also won 69 caps for Denmark, featuring at several major tournaments for his country.

Capable of playing in various attacking roles, Poulsen joined RB Leipzig a decade ago, when they were in the third tier, so he has been key to their rise, which has seen them become Champions League regulars.

However, his influence on the team has reduced in the past year or two, with Poulsen making just 19 appearances in the league last season, with many as a sub, and he scored just twice.

Therefore, he could be open to moving in search of more regular game time, and the Daily Mail has revealed that Leeds could offer Poulsen the chance to move to England for the first time in his career.

The update states he is an ‘option’ for the Whites, who are also exploring the South American market as they seek to add reinforcements in the final third.

How much would Yussuf Poulsen cost?

Despite his excellent pedigree, this wouldn’t be a difficult deal to do for Leeds - providing the player was open to moving to Elland Road.

As mentioned, his history at the club means Poulsen is a legend at RB Leipzig, and there may be a mutual understanding that this is the right time for him to go. Given his service, they wouldn’t stand in his way in terms of asking for a ridiculous fee.

Then, you have the fact that he is about to enter the final year of his contract, which automatically means his value is dropping.

The biggest obstacle would likely be the player's wages, and whether he wants to drop to the Championship, but in terms of a transfer fee, he would surely be available for a cut-price.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The transfer talk around Elland Road has been dominated by outgoings in recent weeks, and that’s understandable as the club know they need to reduce the wage bill and balance the books as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Of course, it took time for Farke’s appointment to be confirmed, so that has delayed the process, and more exits are on the cards, particularly in the final third, with doubts about the future of Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo.

So, the Whites are certainly going to be in the market for new forwards, and Poulsen would be a real coup.

Even though he hasn’t been the most prolific, Poulsen brings so much to the team with his work-rate, strength and power, whilst his versatility and winning mentality would also be really appreciated by Farke.

Leeds play Manchester United in a pre-season friendly later this week, with the new Championship season starting on August 6 against Cardiff.