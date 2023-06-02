Scott Parker is under consideration for the Leeds United head coach role as CEO Angus Kinnear steps up the search for Sam Allardyce’s successor.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

The Whites’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday as they fell to defeat against Tottenham at Elland Road. And, it was confirmed on Friday that Allardyce wouldn’t be staying on beyond his short-term deal, which ran until the end of the campaign.

With no director of football in place, Kinnear is leading the search for his replacement, and a host of names have already been linked with the role, including Steven Gerrard and West Brom boss Carlos Corberan.

The Telegraph revealed that the duo are indeed in the frame, and they also claim that Parker is on the radar of the Yorkshire club.

The 42-year-old is out of work after a short, unsuccessful spell in Belgium with Club Brugge earlier this season, but he does have promotions on his CV at Championship level, having taken Fulham and Bournemouth to the Premier League.

Obviously, that will appeal to Leeds, as they are desperate to bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt. Despite his good work in the second tier, Parker has unconvinced in the Premier League in his short managerial career.

The update states that the search for the new head coach is expected to take a few weeks, with the club having already had plenty of interest in the role. Plus, the situation is complicated by the uncertainty around the ownership, as Andrea Radrizzani remains in talks with the 49ers over a potential sale.

Parker could do the job Leeds need

This isn’t the sort of appointment that will inspire the Leeds fan base, and you can understand why, as Parker underwhelmed with Club Brugge and was critical of a Bournemouth side that would go on to survive in the top-flight.

But, the reality is that Leeds need a manager who can win promotion next season. That’s the only aim, and Parker has delivered on that front twice, with two different clubs. So, he has shown he can deal with the expectation and pressure of needing to win in the Championship, which counts for a lot.

Of course, there are plenty of other candidates under consideration, and it’s good that Leeds are taking their time over this decision, as it’s one they simply can’t afford to get wrong.