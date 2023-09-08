Highlights Raúl was approached by Leeds United to become their manager, but he turned down the opportunity to remain at Real Madrid as a coach.

Leeds United approached Raúl to become the latest manager before Jesse Marsch was dismissed earlier this year.

Marsch was relieved from his duties as manager in February with the Whites fighting against relegation from the Premier League.

A number of prospective new hires were sounded out about potentially replacing the American.

Javi Gracia eventually took over the role, but the team’s form under the Spaniard failed to improve, and he was also dismissed with a handful of games remaining in the campaign.

Sam Allardyce oversaw the remaining few fixtures that were left, but he was unable to prevent Leeds from suffering the drop to the Championship.

Why did Leeds United not appoint Raúl as manager?

Speaking to The Square Ball podcast, Leeds’ CEO Angus Kinnear has opened up on the club’s approach to sign the Spaniard as their manager earlier this year.

The former striker turned down the chance to take over at Elland Road, instead remaining at his post as a coach with Real Madrid’s B team.

“The people identified – if Jesse left – were [Andoni] Iraola, [Arne] Slot and Raúl,” said Kinnear, via Leeds United news.

“Raúl told us earlier in the season that he wasn’t prepared to come.

“Iraola and Slot told us they’d be prepared to come, would be available.”

Iraola ultimately ended up remaining in Spain up until the end of last season, before making his move to English football with Premier League side Bournemouth.

Slot was the subject of intense speculation throughout the start of the summer following the campaign’s conclusion, but he has remained in charge at Feyenoord into this term.

Slot led the Dutch outfit to the Eredivisie title, earning a lot of plaudits along the way.

Meanwhile, Raúl is closing in on a new role away from Real Madrid, where he has been a coach since 2019.

The 46-year-old has been granted permission to discuss the current vacancy at La Liga side Villarreal, who are hoping to appoint him as their replacement for Quique Setién.

Leeds have since long moved on from their approaches to these three men, having appointed Daniel Farke as their current manager.

The German has been tasked with gaining Leeds promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke’s reign in charge so far has seen the team earn six points from a possible 15, winning just one of their opening five league games.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash away to Millwall on 17 September.

Would Raúl have been a good managerial appointment for Leeds United?

Raúl is untested as a manager at senior level but he has earned a very positive reputation for the work he has done at Real Madrid.

It would have been a gamble, especially given the position Leeds were in at the time.

However, it was worth seeking out his interest in the role as it could prove to have been a gamble worth taking.

We’ll now never know if he could have kept Leeds up, but the prospect of such a legend taking charge of the team would have been really exciting, if nothing else.