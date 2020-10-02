Leeds United considered bid for ex-Liverpool man who now plays in the EFL

It’s been revealed that Leeds United held interest in Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria earlier in the transfer window, before the midfielder sealed a permanent switch from Liverpool to Reading, as per the Athletic.

The Royals attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the EFL’s most talented midfielders in the last two seasons, and he was firmly on Leeds’ radar but they never decided to take their interest further and place a formal bid.

Ejaria was not the only Reading player that the Whites considered a move for this summer, with John Swift another player who was earmarked for a potential switch to Elland Road as they embarked on their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Meanwhile, Ejaria, 22, has started all of Reading’s opening Championship games this season, and has played a part in what has been a perfect start to the league season for Veljko Paunovic’s Reading side.

Leeds have struggled in their attempts to sign a new midfielder this summer as their most recent move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance fell through at the final hurdle, as the 21-year-old failed a medical.

The verdict

Ejaria has proven he has real quality with Reading over the last two seasons, and his mazy dribbling ability whilst creative capabilities make him a real asset.

It’s questionable whether he’d have had the work ethic to consistently deliver the high-octane, high-tempo football that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa demands, but there is no denying his technical ability.