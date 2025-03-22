Leeds United are among a host of clubs tracking Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has emerged as an exciting talent for Ukraine, impressing for his club and country over the past few years.

It appears such form has put Vanat on the radar of clubs in England, as reporter Graeme Bailey has revealed that Leeds, West Ham, Brentford, Wolves and Fulham are all keeping tabs on the attacker.

Vladyslav Vanat could be set for summer transfer move

The update states that there is only interest in the player at the moment from these clubs, and it’s not clear what sort of fee would be required to prise Vanat from Kyiv.

The ten-cap Ukraine international is under contract with his club until the summer of 2027, so the club will be in a good position to command a decent fee for their exciting talent.

Vanat has scored 12 goals in the Ukrainian top-flight this season, although he managed just one in eight Europa League appearances for the club.

He has been called up to the Ukraine squad over the current international break, with Vanat scoring from the bench in the impressive 3-1 win over Belgium in their Nations League clash on Thursday.

So, he is sure to be involved again on Sunday in the second leg in Genk.

Leeds United will need a new striker if they seal Premier League return

Given the calibre of clubs interested, Leeds’ only chance of signing Vanat will be if they win promotion to the Premier League.

If that does happen, bringing in a new number nine is certain to be a priority, as it’s an area of the pitch the club are lacking.

Whilst Joel Piroe has managed 15 goals this season, there is a feeling that he could have been more clinical, with Mateo Joseph not fully convincing as backup, and Patrick Bamford continuing to have fitness problems.

Therefore, it will be a busy summer for the Whites, and Vanat is someone that could add more quality to the team in the final third. Plus, at 23, he still has plenty of room for improvement as he looks to kick-on in his career in the years to come.

Championship Table (as of 22/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Sheffield United 38 41 78

Of course, the immediate concern for all connected to Leeds will be ensuring they win promotion, in what is a fierce three-way battle for the automatic places.

Daniel Farke’s men are back in action after the international break at home to Swansea City.