Leeds United are reportedly considering sacking Javi Gracia amid links to Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Whites were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth on Sunday, which leaves them just a point above the bottom three in 16th and under serious threat of relegation back to the Championship.

Leeds United consider managerial change

According to a report from The Telegraph, Leeds are considering a change in the dugout as they look to turn fortunes around and secure their Premier League status.

It is said that the Yorkshire club's board are locked in talks over whether to relieve Gracia of his duties a little more than two months after he was appointed.

The Spanish coach was brought in as a permanent replacement for Jesse Marsh but has won just three and lost seven of his first 12 games in charge at Elland Road.

Leeds are thought to be weighing up whether to sack Gracia and make a short-term appointment in an attempt to spark an upturn in fortunes and avoid the drop.

Reports on Saturday indicated that the Whites have a growing interest in Tomasson due to the impressive work he's done in his first season at Ewood Park.

The club chiefs are said to be impressed by the transformation at the club since his arrival and the playing style he has implemented, which has been compared to the way Leeds played under Marcelo Bielsa.

The report claims the Dane is seen as a the next Bielsa by some at the Yorkshire club and may be a target if Rovers miss out on promotion.

Should Blackburn Rovers be worried about losing Jon Dahl Tomasson?

You can understand why there would be concern among the Ewood Park faithful at the news that Leeds may sack Gracia.

The Whites are thought to admire Tomasson and so he may be one of the names on their list if they're looking for a replacement for the Spaniard.

However, it does seem as though Leeds are keen to bring in a short-term appointment if they replace Gracia and that would surely rule out the Blackburn head coach.

On top of that, it would be a surprise to see him leave for Elland Road while Rovers can still make the play-offs.

The Lancashire club likely don't have to worry about losing Tomasson before the end of the season but in the summer, things could be different.