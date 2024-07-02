Leeds United have completed the signing of Joe Rodon from Spurs, and Connor Roberts has congratulated his Welsh teammate on the permanent switch to the Whites.

Regardless of whether he came back to Leeds or not, more depth and quality was required in Leeds' defence this summer, with Liam Cooper yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, Robin Koch moving on permanently and Charlie Cresswell's departure likely, too.

Diego Llorente and Max Wöber's futures are also uncertain at this stage - and both could potentially move on either on loan or permanently following the Whites' failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking. That leaves Leeds short at centre-back.

Rodon was imperious last season, and was always likely to depart Tottenham in the last year of his deal, whilst also leaving him open to offers from top-flight sides. Russell Martin's team were one side to have been linked recently with a move for the Wales international. On top of Southampton, it has been reported that the Spurs defender was also attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

It has since been confirmed by Graham Smyth that Rodon would be coming in permanently if he returns to Elland Road, in what is a huge boost for Leeds. They have beaten Ipswich Town and the Saints to a deal for around £10 million.

Defensive reinforcements won't end there, with Luke Ayling leaving the club for Middlesbrough, Stuart Dallas retiring, and Jamie Shackleton also out of contract. With Roberts' loan spell ending, it has left Leeds thin on the ground at full-back.

Connor Roberts congratulates Joe Rodon on Leeds switch

Roberts played 15 times for Leeds in all competitions last season on loan from Burnley, mainly appearing from the bench, but scored once and registered one assist, and he appears to be popular amongst players and supporters alike at Elland Road.

It was first reported by TEAMtalk that Leeds were planning on securing a permanent deal for Roberts as they look ahead to next season. That has since been detailed further by The Athletic's Leeds United writer Nancy Froston, who claimed that Leeds would look to add Rodon and Roberts to their ranks this summer.

Junior Firpo's future also remains unclear, which could leave Leeds short of defensive reinforcements across their back line. Rodon and Roberts could add continuity and familiarity, which are much-needed qualities heading into next season for Daniel Farke.

The latest comes from Joe Rodon's brother, Sam, who has urged Roberts to reunite with the likes of Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, and Dan James at Elland Road. Speaking via Instagram, the pair dropped hints under Leeds' announcement of Rodon's permanent switch.

Roberts replied to Sam: "stunning rodz."

Whilst Sam hinted that Roberts could be through the door soon himself: "you next Robs."

He then took to Twitter/X to urge Roberts to join his Welsh international teammate back in West Yorkshire:

Connor Roberts linked with Leeds return

Roberts may not have featured heavily during his loan spell, but with his Burnley contract having just a year left, it could be a low fee, cost-effective signing, and the sort of deal a club vying for promotion should be looking to make.

A full pre-season and clean bill of health could see him take the starting spot for his own on the right-hand side. He would be able to bed-in quickly, much like Rodon, having been exposed to a taste of Leeds' football last season.

Roberts is vastly experienced at Championship level, and helped Burnley win the title in 2023, and has almost 200 games in the second tier under his belt already.