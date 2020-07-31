Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Leeds United confirm player’s temporary Elland Road exit

Published

35 mins ago

on

Ryan Edmondson has completed a move away from Leeds United, with the striker heading north of the border to link up with Aberdeen on a temporary basis.  

Leeds has been Edmondson’s home since the Whites swooped to sign him from York City in 2017, but first-team appearances have been limited for the teenage striker.

Now, Leeds have confirmed that Edmondson is moving out of Elland Road on loan, with the striker heading to Aberdeen on a loan until January.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

The Scottish season restarts tomorrow after a five-month postponement, with Aberdeen and Edmondson starting off against Rangers in the lunchtime kick-off.

Edmondson is seemingly in contention for that game, with the striker looking to build up his senior experience after finding minutes tough to come by at Elland Road.

Paul Heckingbottom handed the striker a debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season against Queens Park Rangers, but since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed, Edmondson has added only one further appearance.

He stepped off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in 2018, but has been forced to play his minutes in the under-23s, where he has scored goals and consistently impressed.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Edmondson and Leeds, whilst Aberdeen, if they use the striker right, will get a decent return from the 19-year-old.

Edmondson has suffered because of Leeds’ success under Bielsa and had the side been struggling around mid-table, we might have seen the teenager gain more minutes.

He scores goals and is a strong build for such a young man, so he’s more than suited to senior football and will be looking to show that at Aberdeen.

Thoughts? Let us know!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Leeds United confirm player’s temporary Elland Road exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: