Leeds United confirm player departure

Leeds United have confirmed that Jack Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur early from his loan spell at Elland Road.

Clarke has only made three appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, and it won’t come as a surprise to many to see Spurs recalling him from his loan in Yorkshire.

The youngster burst onto the scene with Leeds last season, and played a key role as they finished inside the top-six in the Championship in Bielsa’s first season in charge.

Those impressive showings evidently didn’t go unnoticed as Spurs signed Clarke in the summer of 2019, before loaning him straight back to Leeds for this year’s campaign.

However, it hasn’t been the season that Clarke would have hoped for, with the good form shown by the likes of Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison keeping the Spurs loanee out of the starting XI.

Due to a restriction on the number of loanees you can have in a matchday squad, Clarke rarely even made the substitutes bench, which would have been frustrating for the winger, as well as his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are currently sat second in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can extend their eight point advantage over third-placed Brentford at the earliest of opportunities.

The Whites are back in action on Sunday, when they take on Birmingham City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as they look to extend the gap over their promotion rivals in the Championship.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this at all.

Clarke hasn’t featured enough for Leeds this season, and it’s been a wasted loan move for both parties involved to be brutally honest with you.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho can fit Clarke into his plans at Spurs, although it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Clarke head back out on loan to another Championship club in the January transfer window.

He’s too good of an option to be occupying a spot on the substitutes bench.