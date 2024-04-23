Highlights Dan James will be unavailable for Leeds United's game at QPR due to an abdominal injury.

Leeds United will be without Dan James for their trip to Queens Park Rangers on Friday night after the winger suffered an abdominal injury in the win at Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Leeds United’s promotion push

The Whites are currently sitting in second place in the Championship, although they’re only one point ahead of Ipswich, who have a game in hand.

Championship Table (Prior to Leicester City vs Southampton on April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 43 42 91 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 43 29 84

So, with two games left for Daniel Farke’s side, we’re at a critical stage of the campaign, and Leeds picked up a huge three points against Boro in what was a very entertaining clash.

Goals from Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford had put the Yorkshire side in front after they had gone a goal down, with Wilfried Gnonto then putting Leeds 3-2 later on with a goal that was clearly offside.

Some individual brilliance from Summerville looked to have sealed the points in the second half, but Emmanuel Latte Lath scored his second of the night to force a nervy finish, but Leeds held on.

Dan James suffers injury in Middlesbrough win

However, it wasn’t all good news for Leeds, as James appeared to be suffering with an issue late on, despite only having come on as a substitute, and the club shared an update on his fitness on their official site, with the Welsh international set to miss the QPR game.

“Leeds United can confirm winger Dan James suffered a costal cartilage injury and an oblique abdominal muscle tear during Monday’s 4-3 Sky Bet Championship victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

“As a result, the 26-year-old will be unavailable for Friday’s trip to Loftus Road, where the Whites take on Queens Park Rangers.”

Leeds United will miss Dan James

The former Swansea City man was on the bench initially against Boro, so some may not think this is too much of a blow, but it’s still not the news Farke would’ve wanted.

James hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, but he is a constant threat with his direct style and pace, and his productivity this season has been superb, as he has chipped in with 13 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances, so he will be missed.

Of course, if Gnonto and Summerville are on form, you’re talking about two of the best players in the league, with the Dutch U21 international deservedly picking up the Player of the Year award.

But, at this stage of the season, Farke would want every player fit, and there’s no doubt that James could make a difference from the bench if he was available.

These things happen in football though, and it’s likely to mean Jaidon Anthony has more of an opportunity to feature as a sub, and he’s another proven player at this level, so it’s not like Leeds are in a terrible position.

The fact they are playing first ahead of Ipswich this weekend means Leeds have a great opportunity to put the pressure on, and they will then hope everything is in their own hands going into the final day when they welcome Southampton to Elland Road.