Highlights Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will be out for two months after rupturing his plantar fascia in the match against Cardiff City.

Crysencio Summerville also suffered a groin strain and will be out for up to three weeks.

Cooper's injury highlights the need for Leeds United to sign a new center-back, as they lack depth in that position.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will miss the next two months after he ruptured his plantar fascia in the 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Sunday, whilst Crysencio Summerville is also set for a spell out.

What happened to Liam Cooper?

The centre-back was named in the XI for Daniel Farke’s first game, which was a tough one for the Whites, as they trailed by two goals at half-time after a disappointing display.

However, Leeds rallied after the break, and came back to get a point, with Cooper scoring the crucial first with a towering header.

But, the Scotland international was in agony after the ball went in, and he was ultimately stretchered off to a standing ovation from the Elland Road crowd.

How long will Liam Cooper be out?

Given his determination, fans have understandably been concerned that Cooper was set for a lengthy lay-off, and the club gave an update on the defender on Tuesday evening, where they confirmed he will miss the next two months.

“Leeds United can confirm Liam Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia during Sunday’s 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw with Cardiff City. As a result of the injury, the Whites captain is ruled out of action for up to eight weeks.”

Crysencio Summerville suffers groin injury

There was more bad news for Leeds after the Cardiff game, as the club also revealed that Summerville had picked up a groin strain, which would leave him out for up to three weeks’.

The Dutch U21 international scored the brilliant stoppage time equaliser for Farke’s men, but it appears he had been playing with the issue at that point.

This is obviously a real blow for Farke, with Summerville set to miss at least the next four games, although he may not return until after the international break which comes after the game at Sheffield Wednesday, which is on September 2.

Will this force Leeds into the transfer market?

Summerville’s injury isn’t much of an issue for Farke, as it’s the one area that Leeds are well-stocked in. With Luis Sinisterra, Dan James and Wilfred Gnonto available, they have plenty of quality and pace out wide.

But, it’s a different story at centre-back. That was already a position that many expected Leeds to strengthen, and whilst Cooper isn’t out for a substantial period, it’s not ideal, with the squad lacking senior depth behind Charlie Cresswell and Pascal Struijk.

The likes of Luke Ayling and Ethan Ampadu could play centre-back if needed, but the reality is that they need a new option at the back, and Cooper’s injury should force the club into the market.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

As mentioned, a centre-back was likely to be on the radar anyway, but that’s not the only business Leeds will get done ahead of the deadline.

Farke has made it clear that he wants to improve the squad, and he will be aware that players will move on, with Tyler Adams expected to be one high-profile departure. Losing key figures will be a blow, but the money brought in should give the Whites more freedom when it comes to signing new players.

Farke’s men are back in action against Shrewsbury in the League Cup on Wednesday night.