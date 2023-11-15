Highlights Leeds United's Archie Gray has been called up to the England Elite squad after his impressive form for the club.

Gray's inclusion in the national team comes after his breakthrough into Leeds' first team squad.

Despite transfer speculation, Leeds remains keen on keeping hold of Gray, but his future may depend on offers received in January or beyond.

Leeds United’s Archie Gray has been rewarded for his positive form for the club by being handed a call-up to the England Elite squad for the international break.

Leeds have confirmed on their club website that the 17-year-old has been included in what is effectively the England U20 team for their upcoming fixtures with Italy and Germany in the coming days.

Gray was initially called up to the England U19 team for this international break, but has moved up in the pecking order of the underage system in the national side following his breakthrough into the first team squad at Elland Road.

The teenager has featured 15 times in the Championship this campaign, including 13 starts, with Daniel Farke’s side competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The youngster has also been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent days, as clubs begin their preparations for the upcoming January window.

Who is interested in Archie Gray?

It was initially reported that Liverpool hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet.

The Championship side have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks using the EFL once again.

Meanwhile, Man City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund.

Leeds’ stance remains that they would like to keep hold of the England underage international, but it may yet depend on what kind of offers the club receives for the player in January or beyond.

Failure to gain promotion to the Premier League this season could call into question his future given the number of big clubs all circling.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, sitting nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places after the opening 16 games.

The Whites went into the international break off the back of a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle, with goals coming from Dan James and Joel Piroe.

This win helped close the gap to league leaders Leicester City, who suffered their third defeat of the campaign on Saturday.

The chasing pack outside the top six is five points adrift of Leeds, with the Yorkshire outfit setting their sights ahead of them rather than behind.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Rotherham United on 24 November.

Does Archie Gray deserve his England promotion?

Gray has been impressive for Leeds so far this season, and will now get to play alongside the likes of Ronnie Edwards and Adam Wharton in the England Elite squad.

This is a team filled with talented youngsters, some of which have also already made their breakthroughs in the EFL.

Gray is a perfect fit for taking on a role in the team given the quality of his performances for Leeds.

He will be hoping this is just the beginning of working his way up through the ranks of the national team setup before getting a call-up to the senior squad at some stage in his career.