Leeds United confident of wrapping up deal for forward

There’s a confidence at Leeds United that they will be able to get a deal done for Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds are in the mix to sign the Wigan youngster, as the Latics’ administration begins to pinch and young players are moved out of the club.

Alfie Devine and Jensen Weir have moved to Tottenham and Brighton, respectively, with Gelhardt set to follow that pair out of the DW Stadium.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are confident of getting a deal done for the teenager, despite the future of Gelhardt lying in the hands of the club’s administrators.

Gelhardt, 18, made 19 appearances for Wigan last season in the Championship, announcing himself to the second-tier as a really promising young forward.

He scored his first senior goal on just his second appearance – a 2-2 draw with Hull City – and was involved throughout the campaign.

Wigan are, of course, battling a 12-point deduction that has seen them relegated into the third-tier of English football.

For Leeds, they are back in the big time and won promotion in emphatic fashion, claiming the Championship title by 10 points.

Reports elsewhere have indicate that should Gelhardt arrive at Leeds, they may opt to loan him into the Championship with Huddersfield Town, who are now managed by ex-Leeds under-23 coach, Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

Gelhardt is a top young talent and if Leeds can get their hands on him this summer, they will be delighted.

The teenager is one for the future, but Elland Road could be the best place for his development.

Marcelo Bielsa offers chances to youngsters and that looks set to continue even in the Premier League.

It might not be 2020/21, but expect to see Gelhardt in the Leeds first-team beyond that, if the Whites get this deal over the line.

