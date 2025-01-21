Leeds United are set to face competition from Turkish club Besiktas in the race to sign Emiliano Buenida from Aston Villa.

According to As Marca on Twitter, the Süper Lig side have outlined a list of targets following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The Norwegian will be looking to improve the team before the market shuts in just under two weeks, which could have an impact on Leeds’ winter plans.

It has previously been reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that the Championship club have a long-standing interest in the Argentine.

Emiliano Buendia - Aston Villa league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (22) 4 (6) 2022-23 38 (27) 5 (2) 2024-25 11 (0) 0 As of January 21st

Emi Buendia transfer latest

It has been reported that Buendia is on Solskjaer’s list of transfer targets at Besiktas following his arrival as manager.

The playmaker has fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa this season after his return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

The 28-year-old has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, all of which came as a substitute.

Related Swansea City should fight to beat Leeds United and Sunderland AFC in Oxford United transfer race Swansea City are among the clubs linked with Oxford United's Tyler Goodrham, who could prove an extremely shrewd acquisition

Villa manager Unai Emery claimed earlier in the window that he will not stand in the player’s way should a potential exit emerge.

This could also open the door for Leeds to pounce on their interest in the player, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed.

Buendia has a contract with the Midlands outfit until the summer of 2026, but is currently struggling for minutes.

Emi Buendia’s history with Daniel Farke

Buendia previously played under Leeds boss Daniel Farke when the pair were at Norwich City.

The midfielder was instrumental to the club’s promotions in 2019 and 2021, contributing 23 goals and 27 assists from 77 appearances in the league across both campaigns.

However, he made the switch to Villa Park in 2021 following that second promotion, departing for a then club record fee of £33 million, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds are now looking to seal promotion themselves, with the team sitting top of the Championship table after 27 games.

Buendia would be a great signing for Leeds

The competition Leeds potentially face from Besiktas is a concern, but it’s unclear whether Buendia would move to Turkey or the Championship at this stage,

While game time is inconsistent at the moment, Villa do still offer the player the opportunity to compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

A summer move might make the most sense for Leeds and Buendia at this stage, but Villa will no doubt be keen to cash in now and raise funds if Besiktas make an offer.

This will be a development that Leeds will be keeping a keen eye on in the last couple of weeks of the window.