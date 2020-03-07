Leeds United competing with Premier League clubs for 22-y/o defender

Leeds United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Blackburn Rovers’ on-loan Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, a report from 90Min has claimed.

Adarabioyo joined Rovers on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions back in the summer transfer window, and has so far made 27 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side, helping Rovers to ninth in the current Championship standings, three points adrift of the play-offs.

Now it seems as though Adarabioyo’s performances have attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere this season.

According to the latest reports, no fewer than six Premier League clubs, including Everton, Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley, are all keen on a move for the centre back, with Championship promotion-chasers Leeds also said to be monitoring the situation.

It is thought that Everton are currently leading that race for Adarabioyo, who City are reportedly willing to sell for a fee of around £20million in the summer transfer window.

A graduate of City’s academy, Adarabioyo has made eight appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League champions, and spent last season out on loan at West Brom, as the Baggies missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Adarabioyo’s contract with City, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I don’t think it is much of a surprise that this interest in Adarabioyo has emerged.

The centre back has certainly been impressive for Blackburn this season, and has already shown plenty of potential during his career so far.

That is something that one of these clubs could look to exploit, and it will be interesting to see if Adarabioyo elects to take up one of these clubs on their interest, or return to City to fight for his place at the Etihad.

For Leeds in particular this could be a useful signing, since they may well need to add at least one centre back to their squad this summer, when Ben White’s loan deal from Brighton is set to expire.