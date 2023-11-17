Highlights Cody Drameh is not planning to sign a new contract with Leeds United at the end of the season.

The right-back is currently on loan at Birmingham City, having previously had temporary spells with Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Drameh's contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave the club for next to nothing in the summer.

Cody Drameh has no intention of signing a new contract with Leeds United come the end of this season.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who do say that the Elland Road club may yet offer the right-back a new deal regardless.

How has Drameh's Leeds career gone so far?

Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham back in 2020, and has made a total of ten appearances in all competitions for the club to date.

That has been interspersed with loans elsewhere, the first of which came with Cardiff City during the second half of the 2021/22 season, when his performances were enough to earn him the Bluebirds' Player of the Year award.

After struggling to establish himself in Leeds' first-team following that spell in the Welsh capital, Drameh was again loaned out for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

This time, the move took him to Luton Town, who he would help win promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Despite that, and Leeds' relegation to the Championship for this season, the 21-year-old was again allowed to leave on a temporary basis, joining the club's second-tier rivals Birmingham City.

Since then, Drameh has become an important player for the Blues, making 12 appearances and providing two assists in the Championship.

Cody Drameh career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 10 0 0 Cardiff City 22 0 3 Luton Town 19 0 2 Birmingham City 12 0 2 As of 17th November 2023

Now it seems as though the right-back could soon be set for a longer-term departure from Leeds, come the end of this season.

What is the latest on Drameh's Leeds United future?

As things stand, Drameh's current contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of this season, and it appears he will not be signing a new one.

According to this latest update from The Athletic, the right-back is not planning to put pen to paper on a new deal at Elland Road.

Even so, it is suggested that Leeds may yet offer the 21-year-old a new deal, albeit it may be that is done on similar terms, in the hope the Elland Road club can ensure they receive a fee for the sale of Drameh in the summer transfer window.

If no new deal is signed, then the right-back would be able to walk away from the club for nothing in the summer, with only a compensation fee to be owed to Leeds by whoever signs him next, due to his age.

Would losing Drameh permanently be a blow for Leeds?

If Drameh does exit Elland Road at the end of this season, then you imagine it could present something of a problem for the Yorkshire club.

The right-back has shown throughout his loan spells in the Championship, and even during the brief outings he was given with Leeds, just how promising a player he is, already proving a reliable option at Championship level.

As a result, Leeds would be missing out on a player with the potential to be a considerable asset over the years to come as he continues his development.

Beyond that, with Rasmus Kristensen out on loan having not settled at Leeds, Djed Spence only on loan at the club until the summer, and Luke Ayling also approaching the end of his contract - and potentially the latter stages of his career at 32-years-old - the Whites could be seriously short on depth on the right of their defence if Drameh also leaves permanently in the summer.