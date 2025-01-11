Leeds United will be keeping their eye out for opportunities in the market during the January transfer window, especially with other teams in the race for automatic promotion already making additions.

It looks likely to be an exciting end to the campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites always expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League two seasons ago, and have the resources and players which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke, in spite of there being a number of high-profile departures in the summer window for the second year in a row.

Over recent years, in particular, Leeds have invested heavily into their playing squad to attempt to be competitive in whichever league they find themselves in, with varying degrees of success for each signing. Raphinha is one of the shining lights of their Premier League successes under Marcelo Bielsa.

Here, we take a look at some of the most expensive deals in the club's history and ask the question of whether they will be stumping up similar levels of cash this month?

Leeds' club-record signing won't be matched in January

Georginio Rutter is the club's record signing

During the first few years of the most Premier League era, Rodrigo was Leeds' club-record signing for an initial fee of around £27 million, which they paid to Valencia. However, a signing eclipsed that in January 2023 if add-ons are included in the overall fee.

Georginio Rutter arrived at the club midway through the 2022/23 relegation season, although he scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games after joining from Hoffenheim. Last season, he contributed in a huge way to their promotion push, but he was incapable of having an impact in the top-flight during his time with Leeds.

He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga club, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36 million, as per Sky Sports, although it is unlikely that all of that record-fee was paid in full, given the conditions of the add-ons in the deal.

Very few Championship clubs have a record signing that can compare to that in financial terms, but very few have also been as fortunate to have a player as outstanding as Rutter was last season. He came to life and evidenced his technical qualities in the second tier and the reason why Leeds were happy to pay so much for him.

However, although the big-money departures of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Rutter should give Leeds some funds to work with this month, there are very few Championship teams that have spent in excess of even £15 million.

It's perhaps possible that Leeds would make additions in that sort of region, if an intriguing market opportunity is made available for a large fee, but not in the £30 million+ region. Leeds are unlikely to set a new transfer record without securing their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season.

The chances of Leeds spending in January with the 49ers

Leeds cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the winter window right this time around, even if only one or two additions are made to keep pace with the teams around them in the league table.

Now, with the window open, you would imagine that the nine or ten clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional depth and quality for an extra edge during the run-in.

That said, Farke has lowered expectations lately and said that the club are holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer. However, it may have to change with each of Sunderland, Burnley, and Sheffield United strengthening already.

Their rivals are making marked improvements while also being extremely close to Leeds in the table, which could be what tips things in their favour during the final stretch. They may not have to sign as many players, but one or two high-quality additions could give them the required edge this month, albeit not for a fee like what they paid for Rodrigo or Rutter.

Those deals were made during the previous regime of Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta, but the 49ers have been perhaps more sensible and steady with their spending so far. Things may ramp up if promotion is achieved, but for now, Leeds are not likely to come close to the eye-watering figures of their recent Premier League stint.