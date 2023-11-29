Highlights Real Betis' president says Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is not on their list of potential targets for the January transfer window.

Previous reports suggested Betis had opened negotiations with Leeds over a potential move for Firpo.

Firpo's has only just returned to action for Leeds, after missing the start of the Championship season through injury.

Real Betis are not interested in signing Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo in the January transfer window.

That's according to the La Liga club's president Angel Haro, who says the 27-year-old is not on his club's current list of potential targets for when the market reopens.

What has previously been reported about Firpo and Betis?

Recent weeks have seen Firpo linked with a potential move back to Real Betis, who he previously made 43 first-team appearances for, before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

It has previously been claimed that Betis have already opened negotiations with Leeds, about the possibility of bringing the left-back to Spain at the turn of the year, as a potential replacement for Juan Miranda, who is being linked with AC Milan.

Meanwhile, there have also been suggestions that Firpo is keen to leave Elland Road amid that interest from Betis, once the market opens again in January.

Having missed the start of the season due to injury, Firpo has now featured in each of Leeds' last two games, starting for the first time this campaign in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham last time out.

Junior Firpo league record for Leeds United - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 2 0 0 2022/23 Premier League 19 1 1 2021/22 Premier League 24 0 2 As of 28th November 2023

Now though, it seems that any move away from the club for the left-back in January, will not be to take him back to Betis.

Given the significance of this potential deal, it is perhaps no surprise that Haro is now being quizzed on a move for Firpo.

However, it seems that while his side is producing a list of potential replacements for Miranda, the Leeds left-back is not one of those options.

When asked about Betis' rumoured interest in Firpo, the La Liga club's president told Spanish outlet Infobae: “The list is short, and I have not seen that name.

“He is a player that we are very fond of, he is a Betic youth player, but I already said that he is not on the table.”

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leeds have made a promising start to life back in the second-tier of English football.

Under new boss Daniel Farke, the Whites have picked up 32 points from 17 league games this season, meaning they sit fourth in the table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds are next in Championship action on Wednesday night, when they host Swansea City at Elland Road.

Should Leeds let Firpo leave in the January transfer window?

A decision over Firpo's future does not feel like an easy call to make for those in charge at Elland Road.

While he has never really fully settled at the club, the 27-year-old has still shown signs of promise that suggest he could do a job for the club.

Related Leeds United make January transfer stance clear for in-demand duo Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are likely to attract major attention in January

As a result, it could be a risk to let him go, especially considering they are not going to want to leave themselves short on depth at left-back, with Sam Byram also out of contract at the end of this season.

With that in mind, it could be argued that any club who want to sign Firpo in January, will have to be ready to make a very good offer to Leeds.