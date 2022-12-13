Leeds United closing in on Birmingham City transfer agreement

Birmingham City midfielder George Hall is closing in on a January transfer switch to Premier League outfit Leeds United, TEAMtalk have reported.

United have been pursuing the 18-year-old for much of 2022 and made multiple plays for him in the summer transfer window, yet Birmingham stood firm and rejected their advances.

The January window looks set to be a different story though following the collapse of the takeover of the Blues involving Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson – a situation which looks likely to force Birmingham into selling one of their prized youngsters.

Hall made his Birmingham debut in January of this year in a defeat against QPR, and whilst he only made one other senior appearance last season, the teenager has been a regular off the bench in the Championship this season, notching up 18 outings in the process.

He could soon be playing for Birmingham for the final time though having been at the club since 2012, with Leeds ready to officially pounce for his services when the mid-season market opens.

The Verdict

Hall is quite clearly a talented prospect, playing for England already at two different youth levels and he is now a regular – albeit off the bench for the most part – in the Championship.

It is no surprise therefore that Leeds are interested in bringing him to Elland Road, and they look like they could be about to succeed.

Even though Birmingham spent a little bit of money in the summer, you get the sense that at that point the Richardson and Lopez takeover was going to happen – the collapse now makes the situation a tad more complicated.

A deal in the seven figures with sell-ons and appearance clauses could work for Birmingham – whilst it’s never nice to lose an academy graduate sometimes it’s inevitable, and this appears to be one of those cases.