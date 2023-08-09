Highlights Leeds United are in talks to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City.

A deal between the two clubs could potentially reach £12m, a significant amount for Leeds who are now in the Championship.

Aarons has already played under Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Championship side Leeds United are in advanced talks to recruit Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to Pink Un.

The Whites have endured a reasonably slow start to the transfer window in terms of signings - but they have been busier in recent times with Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow arriving from Chelsea and Newcastle United for undisclosed fees.

Sam Byram has also sealed a reunion with his former club on a free transfer after being released by Aarons' Norwich earlier this summer.

What's the state of play in Leeds United's right-back department?

Byram can operate on the right-hand side but can also play on the left too, something that could turn out to be extremely useful for Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Luke Ayling can also operate on the right-hand side but with Rasmus Kristensen sealing a loan switch to Roma last month, it seems as though Farke is keen to strengthen this department with Englishman Aarons.

How much could Leeds United pay for Max Aarons?

With the player heading into the final year of his deal at Carrow Road, the Canaries are perhaps limited in what they can demand for the 23-year-old who is expected to leave before the summer window closes.

Not only are they limited in what they can demand in terms of a fee - but it may be difficult for them to secure a sizeable sell-on percentage and that's a blow for Norwich considering how much he could be sold on for in the future.

It's believed a deal negotiated between Leeds and the Canaries could potentially reach £12m, which is a sizeable amount for a club that haven't generated too much revenue on players sales this summer.

Although they have offloaded some players, many have departed on loan and others have left for free on the expiration of their deals, but their new owners are seemingly keen to make a real statement by getting a deal for the 23-year-old over the line.

Is Max Aarons a good potential signing for Leeds United?

Aarons is a previous promotion winner and has Premier League experience under his belt, making him an exceptional signing for the Whites if they can pull a deal off.

Considering the player is in the final year of his contract, this is the perfect opportunity for the Whites side to get a deal over the line for a reasonably cheap price.

Getting value for money during this window will be crucial in Leeds' quest to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Farke and Aarons have worked together from their time at Norwich and that will only help the 23-year-old to settle in quicker at Elland Road.

He's only likely to improve further considering his age and the fact he has developed well under Farke in the past, so this could turn out to be a very good signing for the Whites.

The only negative of this potential deal is the fact they are spending so much money on one player when they have just been relegated.

They have other areas they need to strengthen too, so they can't afford to blow a sizeable chunk of their budget on one player, even if they can use the loan market between now and the end of the window.