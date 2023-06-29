Leeds United are in advanced talks to appoint Daniel Farke as their new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have been on the prowl for a new boss for some time, with the club opting against keeping Sam Allardyce beyond his interim spell at Elland Road.

This isn't a major shock considering he was unable to guide the West Yorkshire outfit to safety despite his best efforts, with the former England manager not making enough of a difference to give them any real chance of survival after succeeding Javi Gracia.

Now preparing for life back in the Championship, there will be plenty of work to do in the transfer market for the new boss if some of their key players leave, with Farke looking set to take on this assignment.

Who did Leeds United interview?

Football Insider have confirmed that Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira were both interviewed by officials at Elland Road - but Farke has emerged as the leading candidate.

And unless this deal collapses, with an agreement all but sealed, it looks as though the former two have missed out to the latter who has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire for some time.

What is preventing Leeds United from announcing Daniel Farke as their new boss?

Ideally, the Whites would have had a manager in place some time ago but they may have to wait a bit longer.

It has been reported that Leeds are waiting for 49ers Enterprises to receive clearance from the EFL to take control of the club before they announce Farke.

This will be extremely frustrating for Leeds supporters who have seen their likely promotion rivals appoint new managers before they have, with Enzo Maresca and Russell Martin recently arriving at Leicester City and Southampton.

Is Daniel Farke the right man for Leeds United?

Farke managed to do reasonably well at Norwich City and has experience elsewhere too.

Enduring spells at SV Lippstadt, Borussia Dortmund II, Krasnodar and Borussia Monchengladbach, he has the required experience on his CV to take charge of the Whites.

When former club Norwich were in the second tier during some of his time at the helm, they were expected to be promoted and Farke managed to succeed under the weight of those expectations, so you would back him to make a positive impact at Elland Road too.

He may be experienced - but he's also young enough to be a good long-term manager for the club if he can keep the supporters and the board onside, something that will be easier said than done.

After all, football is a results business and he knows that he will need to get points on the board quickly. You feel he is capable of doing that though.