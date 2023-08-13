Leeds United are now at the final stage of talks with Liverpool over the transfer of Nat Phillips, according to Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Whites are in desperate need of additions in several areas before the transfer window closes, with their lack of depth in many departments clear following yesterday afternoon's 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City.

Their goalkeeping department is sorted for now - but they may want to add another central defender to their squad with Liam Cooper's injury in mind and Phillips looks set to be one of their next additions.

But it's their midfield department that arguably need strengthening the most and they are also in need of more firepower in the final third unless all of their current attackers stay put.

That seems unlikely though considering how many of their attackers have been linked with moves away from Elland Road in recent months.

Fresh faces will certainly be required for Daniel Farke not just to add depth, but also to inject fresh blood into a side that has probably been affected quite considerably by off-field speculation this summer.

Leeds United's centre-back department

With Cooper out injured, Leeds currently have Charlie Cresswell, Pascal Struijk and new signing Joe Rodon as options.

Ethan Ampadu can also operate in the middle of defence but he's needed in midfield right now considering the lack of depth they have there and Tyler Adams could also be on his way out in the coming weeks, which could make their situation in this department even worse.

Phillips' addition could ensure Amapdu is allowed to remain in midfield, so the Liverpool man could be an extremely good addition for the Whites.

The defender secured promotion to the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth back in 2022 and this promotion-winning experience could be useful for Leeds who will be keen to return to the top flight as quickly as possible.

What is the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Nat Phillips?

Providing an update, Galetti said: "After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season.

"The talks between Leeds and Liverpool are progressing at a good pace and are now into the final stage. They just need to discuss some important details of the proposal on the table, set at around £10m, add-ons included.

"For Liverpool, he's not considered a key player to have in the squad this season, so they are absolutely open to letting him go and there is confidence to close the deal shortly."

Should Nat Phillips make the move to Leeds United?

For the sake of his career, Phillips needs to settle down somewhere for the long term now.

Although he may have had hopes of securing a move to another top-flight side, he should get the chance to start regularly at Elland Road.

And game time has to be a key priority for him if he wants to continue to develop and prove, something he will surely be keen to do.

There are no guarantees that the Whites will secure promotion at the end of this term.

But the potential is there for them to get back to the top flight at some point and this is another reason why Phillips should be prepared to make the switch to Elland Road.

He should be looking to insert a release clause into his contract though to provide him with a potential escape route in the future.