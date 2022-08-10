Leeds United close in on deal for Championship player amid Liverpool and Man United interest

Watford player Ismaila Sarr could be about to land a move to the Premier League – not via Manchester United or Liverpool but Leeds instead, according to Footmercato.

According to 90min, Sarr has recently been a target for Man United again, with the Red Devils also looking at trying to sign Marko Arnautovic. The club have decided against a move for the former West Ham and Stoke man though and are now looking at Sarr instead.

As for Liverpool, they also have wanted to sign the forward in the past and could have made another move for the player this summer. Now, the club most likely to sign the winger appears to be Leeds though, with the Premier League side in talks over a transfer to sign Sarr.

So far, the value of a potential transfer deal hasn’t been revealed but it does appear as though the Whites and Sarr are locked in talks over a transfer deal to send the player to Elland Road. Man United and Liverpool could still swoop to sign the winger but for now, the player looks like he could be heading to the Premier League via Jesse Marsch’s team.

He’s been a key player for Watford since his move and has impressed in the Premier League with 22 leagues games with five goals last season. The player has been equally impressive in the Championship in the past too and now he could be given the chance to play in the Premier League again this campaign.

The Verdict

Ismaila Sarr played some excellent football in the Premier League and was arguably better than most of his Watford teammates during the season in which they were relegated.

If he plays in the Championship again, he would likely be one of the better players in the league too. However, rather than having a full season in the second tier with the Hornets, he could instead be about to swap teams and give the Premier League another go this campaign.

If Sarr plays to his full ability and gets the chances at Leeds, then he could end up helping them push up the table. They were in a relegation battle the last time around and won’t want a repeat performance in the top flight again this campaign.

Signing a player like Sarr would certainly help the club to think about achieving at least a midtable spot in the league again this season.