Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites have agreed a fee in the region of £12 million.

The Championship side are aiming to complete the deal on Thursday, which could make him available for this weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town.

Leeds emerged as the front-runners to sign the Dutchman earlier in the week after an initial bid was submitted on Wednesday.

It was reported that the Yorkshire club values the player between £8 to 10 million.

Leeds faced competition from their promotion rivals, with Southampton eyeing a potential move for Piroe.

What is the latest Joel Piroe news?

However, it looks like Leeds have won the race to sign the 24-year-old following an agreement with Swansea.

The Saints could yet match that offer and look to convince Piroe of a move to St. Mary’s, with Russell Martin looking to reunite with his former star striker.

Southampton are also looking to negotiate with Swansea over a deal for defender Nathan Wood.

Daniel Farke has been searching for a new forward to lead the line at Elland Road, which has led them towards the signing of Piroe.

The Dutchman has impressed during his two seasons in English football, scoring 41 goals in the Championship for the Swans.

He has played a key role in them finishing 15th and 10th in his two campaigns in south Wales.

What next for Leeds United in the transfer window?

Leeds will now look to complete personal terms and a medical in order to seal the signing of Piroe.

This will be the club’s most expensive signing of the summer, having already added Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to the squad during this window.

Leeds will be aiming to complete all of their planned transfer business by 1 September.

The window will shut next Friday, which will allow the team to fully focus on getting results on the pitch in their bid to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have suffered a slow start to the new term, failing to win any of their opening three fixtures.

Farke’s side have drawn two and lost one, sitting 19th in the table as a result.

The Whites will hope to get their first win this weekend when they travel to Portman Road to take on the current league leaders on Saturday.

Is £12 million a fair price to pay for Joel Piroe?

Piroe is a known quantity in the Championship, which makes him a safer bet than signing someone from abroad or in a lower division.

That will come with a premium price tag, even if he only has 12 months remaining on his current contract.

It was reported that Piroe had agreed a new deal to keep him at Swansea until 2026, so this will come as a real coup to get this deal done before that contract was signed.

Piroe could be key to Leeds turning around their form and pushing for a top two spot this season.