This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Manor Solomon's exceptional Leeds United form may make for frustrating viewing for Ange Postecoglou, whose Tottenham Hotspur side have been ravaged by absences amid a high-profile injury crisis.

Tottenham are currently without 11 first-team players, including forwards Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, and, most recently, Richarlison.

While the likes of Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski remain available, with the Israeli winger's blistering Championship form of late, should Spurs have looked to recall his talents back to North London?

Manor Solomon - Leeds United performance in 2025 (as per Transfermarkt) Date H/A Opponent Score Goals Assists Minutes played 1/1/25 H Blackburn 1:1 70' 1/4/25 A Hull City 3:3 1 90' 1/19/25 H Sheff Wed 3:0 1 83' 1/22/25 H Norwich 2:0 1 1 74' 1/27/25 A Burnley 0:0 71' 2/1/25 H Cardiff 7:0 1 71' 2/5/25 A Coventry 0:2 1 78' 2/11/25 A Watford 0:4 1 1 77' Total 4 4 614'

Tottenham aren't missing Manor Soloman

In light of the loanee's substantial impact at Elland Road, FLW asked fan pundit, Ger of Leeds United podcast 'The View', whether Spurs' Aussie manager may be ruing the decision to let Solomon leave in a season where personnel has become a priority.

He said: "Manor Solomon with Spurs is strange because I don't think Spurs' issues have been with the attacking side of the pitch. I think the problems have been the amount of defenders who are missing.

"The fact that they're playing full-backs at centre-back and that they're playing young Archie Gray, who's preferably a midfielder, in defense.

"So I don't think they've necessarily missed Solomon from an attacking perspective. I think he would have been limited with the amount of game opportunities in this Spurs team even now, largely because of his own injury history and the injury he had in the summer.

"I think the fact that he's playing at Leeds, doing well and scoring goals, it at least brings the conversation up. But if he had never left Spurs, I don't think he would have got the opportunities there this season because of what was needed in his recovery to fitness, and because of the situation Spurs find themselves in and the constant necessity to win games and grab three points.

"I think attacking-wise, Spurs are OK. They've got plenty of options, it's their defensive side that has been more problematic for them."

Solomon made just six appearances for the Lilywhites last campaign, and with his temporary West Yorkshire side looking increasingly likely to return to the Premier League next term, perhaps Leeds United may look to make the move permanent.

Related Leeds United ace "feeling the love" could turn into summer transfer priority Leeds fans will be hoping that this loan star will be making his move permanent after this season.

Archie Gray's positional profile may confuse Leeds supporters

While not neccesarily brought in to be an immidiate regular in the side, injuries have dicateted that 18-year-old Archie Gray has already made 32 appearances for Spurs since joining in the summer.

A Leeds United player from the age of nine, supporters of the Championship leaders will be overjoyed with the amount of top-flight game-time that 'one of their own' is getting, regardless of the circumstantial nature.

What might frustrate, however, is the position in which the teenage talent is being deployed.

Archie Gray - Positions started by club (as per Transfermarkt) Position started Leeds United Spurs Centre-Back 0 9 Defensive Midfield 6 2 Right-Back 30 2 Left-Back 0 2 Central Midfield 10 0 Attacking Midfield 3 0

Despite always being something of a utility player, Gray has seemingly become typecast as a centre-half.

Having started zero games in the middle of defense during his time in Yorkshire, combined with Spurs' poor defensive form, it is reasonable to be of the opinion that, while the experience is good, the wonderkid may be being misused.

As Ger suggests, many who watched him in the Championship over the past few years will tell you his best work comes in midfield, or on the right of a back four.

Those supporting young Archie Gray's progress must hope that he eventually finds more consistent minutes in his preferred positions, though, with a particularly picked-apart defense of late, Big Ange may have no choice but to continue as is.