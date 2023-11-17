Highlights Leeds United's CEO Angus Kinnear played a key role in prompting the Premier League's investigation into Everton, which has resulted in a provisional 10-point deduction penalty for the Toffees.

A joint letter from Leeds United’s Angus Kinnear and Burnley’s Alan Pace is thought to have prompted the Premier League’s investigation into Everton.

According to The Athletic, the Championship side’s CEO has played a key role in kicking off the investigation into the Toffees, which has now resulted in a provisional 10-point deduction penalty.

Everton were found to have breached the top flight’s profitability and sustainability rules, which has led to a punishment that has seen them immediately docked 10 points.

However, the deduction is still subject to appeal, which Everton have indicated they will utilise.

Everton have dropped from 14th in the table into the relegation zone as a result of this penalty, with the gap to safety now two points.

What is the latest legal situation for Leeds United involving Everton?

It has previously been reported that Leeds were threatening legal action against the Merseyside club should they be found guilty of the Premier League’s rules.

Leicester City, Southampton and the Clarets are thought to also be involved in any potential legal case.

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are set to make their intentions to sue Everton clear.

It remains to be seen what timeframe will be required for the appeal process, but the clubs may have to wait until that also concludes before making any firm decisions regarding a case against the Premier League side.

Everton survived relegation at the expense of Leicester last season, with Leeds, Burnley and Southampton all also suffering relegation during the period under which the Toffees were investigated.

Kinnear and Burnley chairman Pace were heavily involved in getting proceedings underway, with a letter they wrote to the Premier League with their concerns over potential rule breaches.

Any legal case against Everton could potentially be worth up to £100 million.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds, Southampton and Leicester are all fighting for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Burnley earned their place back in the division last season with a first place finish in the second division under Vincent Kompany.

Everton’s 10 point deduction penalty has brought them level on points with Kompany’s side, with goal difference now separating them at the bottom of the table.

Leeds are third in the Championship, with the Saints one point back in fourth while the Foxes lead the way by eight points over the Yorkshire outfit.

Next up for Leeds is a clash away to Rotherham United on 24 November.

What next for Leeds United in their legal case against Everton?

This is a fairly unprecedented move in Premier League history, with the last points deduction in the division being handed to Portsmouth in the 2009-10 campaign for going into administration.

Everton will appeal the decision, which should delay any potential legal proceedings for the time being.

The Toffees still stand a good chance of staying up this season despite the penalty, but they would’ve been relegated in either of the last two campaigns had it been handed to them then.

This will be to the frustration of those who did go down, as they stuck to the Premier League’s rules and Everton have been punished for not doing so.