Leeds United chief Andrea Radrizzani lays out five-word message following Elland Road insight

Like many Leeds United fans, Andrea Radrizzani is pining for the season to resume, revealing on Twitter just how much he is missing normality at Elland Road.

Leeds have had their promotion push placed on hold over the last three months and a ball hasn’t been kicked in the Championship since the first weekend of March.

However, things are edging closer to a restart and an image has emerged of Elland Road’s current state, with the pitch looking in peak condition as the early June sun crashed down on it.

In response to that image, Radrizzani took to Twitter to reveal how he was missing life at Elland Road:

I miss you so much ! — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) June 3, 2020

When the season can resume, Leeds are looking to cash-in on a table topping position in the Championship and turn that into promotion.

Currently, the Whites are top of the table and a point clear of West Brom. More importantly, seven points separate Leeds and Fulham, who from third, hold the biggest threat to the division’s top-two.

In the remaining nine games of the season, Leeds have to face Fulham at Elland Road, but the Cottagers’ run-in is much tougher.

Scott Parker’s side have to play West Brom, in addition to the likes of Brentford and Nottingham Forest, who sit in the top-six.

The Verdict

It’s been a tough period for football fans and Leeds will have been feeling it that little bit more given what they are on the cusp of.

Radrizzani knows that his club are on the cusp of something special and he will be just as eager as the fans to get back to business.

Elland Road is primed for action and it appears the rest of Leeds is too.

