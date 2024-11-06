Key Takeaways Ethan Ampadu shines at Leeds United after a stagnant Chelsea career.

Ethan Ampadu has been a revelation at Leeds United. Despite suffering with a serious knee injury in the early part of 2024/25, the former Chelsea prodigy has been hugely impressive for Daniel Farke's side.

The defensive-midfielder was one of the most exciting prospects in the country back in 2016, having made his professional debut at just 15. Another product of the renowned Exeter City academy, Ampadu went on to make a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017, after impressing for the Grecians.

However, things didn't pan out as either party would've hoped, as the Welshman only made a single league appearance for the Blues in six years at Stamford Bridge. Multiple loan spells came, but Ampadu was unable to force his way into the Chelsea side or find a permanent suitor.

This all changed in 2023, as the son of the former footballer, Kwame Ampadu, was poached by recently relegated Leeds United, in a deal estimated to be worth £7 million with performance-related add-ons. Despite a frustrating couple of years on and off the pitch at Elland Road, Ampadu has been a real shining star for the Whites since his arrival.

Ampadu's Chelsea challenges

Arriving at such an enormous club as Chelsea is a daunting prospect for any footballer, so when Ampadu rocked up at just 16 years of age, one can only wonder what would've been going through his head after his move from Exeter.

The famed academy at the Devon-based outfit had produced yet another gem, as the Welsh midfielder had been with the club since the age of eight, working his way through the ranks. As previously mentioned, he made his senior debut at 15, becoming the youngest player to represent City in 88 years.

The academy product's life had been turned upside down, as he'd gone from playing youth football to attracting interest from England's elite clubs in a matter of months. It was Chelsea who eventually got the 16-year-old's signature the following summer, in what was reportedly a free transfer, with compensation due to Exeter thanks to the player's age.

Sadly, this dream move didn't work out as either the club or player hoped. Despite making his Premier League debut in December 2017, that brief cameo against Huddersfield Town would be the only time he pulled on the famous royal blue in league action. Whilst cup appearances did come for Ampadu, he was unable to establish himself in the Premier League squad.

Although the youngster didn't get much of a taste of first-team football, he impressed during his limited chances, earning himself a new five-year deal with the Blues. However, game time was limited once again, even though Ampadu was starting to become a firm fixture for the Welsh national side. This saw Frank Lampard allow the starlet to leave on loan.

During his many loans, Ampadu collected plenty of experience in top-flight football, across different European countries. His first loan to RB Leipzig was relatively uneventful, as he made just three appearances for the Bundesliga outfit. However, he followed this up with a stint back in the Premier League with Sheffield United, before heading to Serie A to represent Venezia and Spezia respectively. Ampadu featured in the majority of fixtures for his three most recent loan sides, but, the Chelsea hotshot also suffered back-to-back-to-back relegations with his loan clubs.

Sadly, when he returned from Spezia in 2023, the now 23-year-old Ampadu was no longer in the picture at Stamford Bridge. On the bright side, all the experience the Welshman had acquired on loan at his relatively young age was bound to garner interest from teams. This would be the case, as Leeds pounced to secure Ampadu's signature, aiming to get straight back into the Premier League.

Ampadu was key in Leeds' run to the play-off final

There was a sense of frustration around Elland Road, following Leeds' relegation back to the Championship in 2023. It felt like the years of anguish, which came to an end in 2020, after Marcelo Bielsa finally took the club back to the promised land of the Premier League, were wasted.

After such a promising 2020-21 campaign, where United managed to secure a top-ten finish on their return to the Premier League, it had been a downward spiral ever since. They escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth the following year but would succumb to the drop in 2022-23.

With proven promotion winner Daniel Farke at the helm for the upcoming season, there was a sense of optimism that having a manager with the credentials of the former Norwich City boss would help Leeds avoid being stuck in a rut of almost gaining promotion again.

Ethan Ampadu - Leeds United 2023/24 stats (FotMob) Apps Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Touches Recoveries Tackles won (%) Duels won (%) 49 88.9 36 3864 319 60 59.2 *League stats only - includes play-off matches

With the likes of Leicester City and Southampton coming down with them, Farke had his work cut out to gear up for a scrap at the summit of the Championship. With plenty of outgoings, the German patched up his ship with plenty of signings to keep United's status as a promotion contender intact. The first of these signings would be Ampadu, arriving for a reported initial £7 million from Chelsea.

This £7 million would prove to be an excellent investment for the Lilywhites, as Ampadu featured in all 46 league matches, as well as the three additional play-off matches. Despite an appalling end to the season, which saw Leeds throw away a chance at automatic promotion, the former Exeter man was the star of the show for the Yorkshire side.

Mainly being deployed as a holding midfielder before Christmas, Ampadu also played plenty of times as a centre-back from January 2024, alongside Wales teammate, Joe Rodon. Not only did his versatility rightfully earn him plaudits, but the 24-year-old was ranked among the elite in the Championship when it came to possession, passing and defensive statistics. This not only proved his reputation as a perfect player for a modern, possession-based system, but also as one of the best players in the division.

Farke has a strong foundation for success with Ampadu

The defeat in the play-off final was a bitter pill to swallow for Leeds, especially after coming so close to the top two. Fears started to creep in again that the days of struggling to get promotion over the line were coming back again.

The Whites needed to sell players in the summer, to avoid potential sanctions for breaking profit and sustainability rules. Leeds would fortunately retain the Wales international, who could prove to be the spine for success with the captain's armband.

Despite having a strong summer in terms of arrivals, keeping hold of Ampadu may prove to be one of Farke's best pieces of business. With what on paper seems a weaker Championship line-up. United certainly have a much greater shot at promotion than they did last year. This has been proven with their form so far.

The Welshman's stock will undoubtedly be high, having proven what a valuable asset he can be in a possession-based system, which is the way most modern managers like to play. Farke must fight tooth and nail to keep Ampadu at Elland Road for the long haul.

The former Chelsea man is the perfect player to build the team around, which has also been proven by his recent appointment as club captain. Being just 24 years old, there is still plenty of room to grow for Ampadu, meaning that he could be part of Leeds' spine for many years to come. Whilst a knee injury is keeping the midfielder sidelined until January 2025, he will remain key in Farke's long-term blueprint for the Yorkshire club.

The signing of Ampadu proved to be a shrewd piece of business for the present and future of Leeds United. The Whites certainly took advantage of Chelsea's strength in depth to poach the Welshman for a cut-price deal, which has worked out superbly for both club and player alike.