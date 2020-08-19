Damning verdict delivered on Leeds United pursuit of Chelsea transfer

A deal to bring Michy Batshuayi to Leeds United this summer has been described as a ‘non-starter’.

Leeds are on the lookout for strikers to come into the squad and rival Patrick Bamford for a starting berth at Elland Road, with Chelsea striker Batshuayi previously linked.

Batshuayi, 26, previously played under Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille and adapted well to the Argentine’s demands, scoring 10 goals.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

Naturally, there’s been speculation suggesting Bielsa could turn to Batshuayi to strengthen Leeds’ attack ahead of their Premier League return, but that’s been quashed by a blunt update from David Anderson.

The Mirror journalist has tweeted claiming the deal to take Batshuayi to Elland Road from London is a ‘non-starter’.

Leeds are being linked again with Michy Batshuayi – there is an obvious connection because he played under Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille – but it is a non-starter from what I understand. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 19, 2020

Batshuayi has been on the books at Chelsea since the summer of 2016, but he’s managed only five starts in the Premier League for the Blues and has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard’s new regime. Since arriving at the club, Batshuayi has had loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

For Leeds, they have Bamford as the club’s only recognised striker and, after scoring 16 goals last season in the Championship last season, it’s likely he will be involved in Bielsa’s plans in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Bielsa and Batshuayi did some good work in France, but you could understand if the Leeds boss didn’t want to take him to Elland Road this summer.

He’s likely to be an expensive option and should he arrive you’d expect him to be a starter in the Leeds squad.

However, there is so much faith with Bamford and Bielsa probably sees him as the man to start the season as Leeds’ striker.

Thoughts? Let us know!