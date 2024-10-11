Cheikhou Kouyate had a medical with Leeds United on Friday, and will sign a deal until the end of 2024/25, with the option of a further 12 months, as the free agent midfielder bolsters Daniel Farke's ranks amid an Elland Road injury crisis.

Leeds have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season, losing just once to Burnley in their opening nine fixtures. It's been a testing run of fixtures for Farke's side, too, but they are on the right track to recovery following last year's play-off final heartbreak.

However, injuries are plaguing Farke's squad, particularly in midfield, where Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev are facing long-term absences after both picking up knee injuries in consecutive fixtures.

That has led to Leeds turning to the free-agent market.

Leeds to sign Cheikhou Kouyate on short-term deal

Reports in the last 48 hours have confirmed that Leeds have been looking at the possibility of adding Kouyate to their ranks.

On Friday evening, TBR broke the news that Leeds have now agreed terms with Kouyate, who underwent a medical with the club earlier in the day.

It's confirmed within the piece that the former Nottingham Forest midfielder will sign a contract with Leeds until the end of the 2024/25 season. There will be an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

The expectation is that the deal is concluded over the weekend.

Kouyate's profile suggests Leeds adding good experience

Kouyate is a Senegal international, who has played at World Cups on two occasions, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations. He was an AFCON Champion in 2021.

The 34-year-old started his career in Belgium, making a real name for himself with Anderlecht.

West Ham and former Leeds boss, Sam Allardyce, snapped him up in 2014, before he transferred to Crystal Palace in 2018 after 147 appearances for the Hammers - a period that saw him score 15 goals. Kouyate then made a further 141 appearances for Palace.

In the summer of 2022, the Daily Mail reported that Kouyate was to leave Palace after failing to agree a new contract with the club as his deal expired. He wanted a two-year agreement on the back of a season that saw him make 31 appearances across all competitions despite international duty. He played over 2,000 minutes of football in 2021/22.

A move to Nottingham Forest was Kouyate's next stop in English football, with the midfielder playing 36 times across two seasons. The Senegal international struggled with some injuries (pictured above) during his time with Forest, but still made 52 squads from a possible 76. He was also away at AFCON in the early part of 2024.

Kouyate now looks set to drop into the Championship with Leeds, his first destination since departing Forest.

The midfielder will add experience to Farke's engine room, with some versatility, too, given his ability to play at centre-back.

Cheikhou Kouyate stats in English football (Transfermarkt) Club Years Apps Goals West Ham 2014-2018 147 15 Crystal Palace 2018-2022 141 3 Nottingham Forest 2022-2024 36 1

Why Daniel Farke is signing Kouyate

The simple answer to this is Leeds' injuries.

Ampadu picked up a knee injury in a crunching tackle with Ben Sheaf during Leeds' 3-0 win over Coventry City. Farke has confirmed he will be missing until January.

Gruev then picked up a knee injury of his own in the following game - a 1-1 draw with Norwich City. That required surgery and Gruev's Bulgarian national coach, Ilian Iliev, has confirmed it could be March before he's back available.

The pair had started Leeds' opening seven games together at the base of midfield. They are Wales and Bulgaria internationals, respectively, and will be a huge miss for Farke. The signing of Kouyate offers Leeds some depth, as well as experience, beyond Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in central midfield.

Ampadu's absence is a double-blow really, with the Leeds skipper able to deputise at centre-back. Farke has Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Max Wober as his options in that department, but the latter is struggling with a knee injury of his own and required surgery. As of September 30th, he was to miss six weeks.

Rodon is also a booking away from a suspension after picking up four cautions early on in the season, with Kouyate's ability to play at centre-back sure to be used by Farke in the weeks and months to come.