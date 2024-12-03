The agent of former Leeds United player Charlie Cresswell has opened up about the defender’s departure from Elland Road this summer, acknowledging that the “writing was totally on the wall” regarding his exit from the club.

The 22-year-old became one of 19 departures as the West Yorkshire club were resigned to another year of Championship football after a play-off final defeat to Southampton at Wembley last season.

Leeds United - 2024/25 Departures Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Georginio Rutter Brighton Permanent Archie Gray Tottenham Permanent Crysencio Summerville West Ham Permanent Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Permanent Glen Kamara Stade Rennais Permanent Marc Roca Real Betis Permanent Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Permanent Diego Llorente Real Betis Permanent Robin Koch Frankfurt Permanent Cody Drameh Hull City Permanent Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Permanent Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Permanent Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Permanent Ian Poveda Sunderland Permanent Rasmus Kristensen Frankfurt Loan Sam Greenwood Preston Loan Darko Gyabi Plymouth Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Orient Loan Liam Cooper Released Permanent

Ever since Daniel Farke took over the hotseat at the Whites, Cresswell wasn’t considered for a place in the first team picture, with the form of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper keeping him out of the frame, before Ethan Ampadu's switch to centre-back.

In an honest press conference back at the start of 2024, the former Norwich City boss indicated that Cresswell wasn’t “mentally ready” and wouldn’t be considered for selection.

This led to the central defender featuring just five times in the second tier last term, with the youngster remaining an unused substitute for the majority of games.

Just over a year after signing a long-term contract at Leeds, Cresswell departed for a new experience in the French top flight with Toulouse for a reported £3.8 million fee. He has since become a first-team mainstay, with his form keeping him a place in the England u21’s set-up.

Speaking to the Square Ball podcast, Hayden Evans spoke about Cresswell’s experience under Farke, insisting the club were keen to remove him from the wage bill.

As reported by the Yorkshire Post, Evans said: “Cressie is the weird one. In most people’s opinions, he’s that sort of centre-back that should be on the bench right now possibly, you know, that they would have been a part to play.

“But then you’ve got a situation where he’s clearly not fancied because other people were getting in front of him, getting minutes off the bench in front of him.

“So the writing was totally on the wall. And when we tested the club by saying we might have some interest and the club go ‘fine, this is how much we want’, it’s done. There’s no going back from that.”

Charlie Cresswell’s time at Toulouse

After moving away from England, Cresswell is now plying his trade with Les Violets in France.

The former Leeds academy graduate made his debut on the opening day, keeping a clean sheet in a stalemate 0-0 draw against FC Nantes.

After two substitute appearances and remaining on the bench for a game throughout September and October, Cresswell has fought his way back into the first team crop of late, starting the last six games, with Toulouse winning four of their last five Ligue 1 outings to climb to 10th in the table.